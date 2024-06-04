Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD technical setup supports prospects for further gains

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand above 1.2800, highest since March

The GBP/USD pair climbs to its highest level since March 14 during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move and is currently placed just above the 1.2800 mark. The near-term bias, meanwhile, seems tilted in favor of bullish traders in the wake of the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar (USD).

In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, drops to a nearly two-month low on the back of rising bets for an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), bolstered by Monday's disappointing US ISM PMI. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) might keep interest rates at their current level for a little bit longer should underpin the British Pound (GBP) and validate the near-term positive outlook for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD holds positive ground above 1.2800, weaker US Manufacturing PMI weighs on US Dollar

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers around 1.2810 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The uptick of the major pair near multi-week highs is bolstered by the softer US dollar (USD) after the weaker-than-expected US Manufacturing PMI data. Later on Tuesday, the US Factory Orders and JOLTs Job Openings will be released. 

The manufacturing sector in the United States contracted at an accelerating pace in May, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported on Monday. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.7 in May from 49.2 in April, below the market consensus of 49.6. The Greenback faced some renewed selling pressure in response to the downbeat data. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2808
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % -0.00
Today daily open 1.2808
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2667
Daily SMA50 1.2589
Daily SMA100 1.2634
Daily SMA200 1.2543
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2809
Previous Daily Low 1.2695
Previous Weekly High 1.2801
Previous Weekly Low 1.2681
Previous Monthly High 1.2801
Previous Monthly Low 1.2446
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2765
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2738
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2732
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2618
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2846
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2884
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.296

 

