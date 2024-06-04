GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand above 1.2800, highest since March

- GBP/USD struggles to capitalize on the move to a nearly three-month high set this Tuesday.
- Fed rate cut bets keep the USD bulls on the defensive and lend some support to the major.
- The technical setup validates the positive outlook and supports prospects for further gains.
The GBP/USD pair climbs to its highest level since March 14 during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move and is currently placed just above the 1.2800 mark. The near-term bias, meanwhile, seems tilted in favor of bullish traders in the wake of the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, drops to a nearly two-month low on the back of rising bets for an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), bolstered by Monday's disappointing US ISM PMI. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) might keep interest rates at their current level for a little bit longer should underpin the British Pound (GBP) and validate the near-term positive outlook for the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakout through the 1.2800 mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and are still away from being in the overbought territory. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside and supports prospects for a move to the 1.2855-1.2860 region en route to the 1.2900 neighborhood or the YTD peak touched in March.
On the flip side, weakness below the 1.2780-1.2775 immediate support might attract some buyers around the 1.2725-1.2720 area. This should help limit the downside for the GBP/USD pair near the 1.2700 mark. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively should pave the way for a slide towards the next relevant support near mid-1.2600s. Spot prices might eventually drop to test the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the 1.2600-1.2595 region.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2808
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2808
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2667
|Daily SMA50
|1.2589
|Daily SMA100
|1.2634
|Daily SMA200
|1.2543
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2809
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2695
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2801
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2681
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2801
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2446
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2846
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2884
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6650 after downbeat Australian data
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure in Asian trading on Tuesday, having faced rejection at 0.6700. The pair is undermined by downbeat Australian Current Account Balance and the Company's Gross Operating Profits data. A softer risk tone also adds to the pair's downside.
USD/JPY reverses from 156.50 after BoJ Ueda's comments
USD/JPY is retreating from 156.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday, weighed by the latest comments from BoJ Governor Ueda on policy. A modest recovery in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields could limit the pair's downside ahead of US JOLTS Job Opening data.
Gold price trades with modest intraday losses, downside potential seems limited
Gold price fails to attract any follow-through buying despite a combination of supporting factors. Fed rate cut bets drag the USD to a nearly two-month low, but does little to lure XAU/USD bulls. Traders now look forward to this week’s important US macro data and key central bank event risks.
Veteran trader sets target for next Bitcoin bull market high
Bitcoin halvings have historically aligned with the halfway points of past bull market cycles. Peter Brandt predicts Bitcoin could reach a high of around $130K to $150K. New market players could alter market dynamics.
Trading the week ahead
Looking at this week's main tradable opportunities, Tuesday brings the Swiss CPI print, a key indicator to watch given recent comments by the SNB's Jordan about inflation risks and the weak Swiss franc.