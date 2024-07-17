Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises above 1.30 and hits new 2024 high

GBP/USD outlook: Cable rises above 1.30 and hits new 2024 high

Cable surged through psychological 1.30 barrier and hit its highest in one year on Wednesday, after hotter than expected UK June inflation data tempered expectations for first BoE rate cut in next month policy meeting.

Fresh strength after a two-day pause for consolidation signals continuation of broader uptrend however, close above 1.30 level is required to confirm signal and focus targets at 1.3050 and 1.3100/20. Read more...

GBP/USD at one-year high as UK CPI remains at 2%

The British pound continues to roll and is up for a sixth straight day. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3038 in the European session, up 0.51% on the day. The pound has sparkled in July, climbing 3% and hitting its highest level since July 2023.

UK consumer inflation remained at 2% y/y in July, unchanged from June. This was higher than the market estimate of 1.9% but it’s hard to complain when inflation is at the BoE’s 2% target for two months running. Monthly, inflation dipped to 0.1%, down from 0.3% a month earlier, and matching the market estimate. Core inflation rose 3.5% y/y, unchanged from June and matching the market estimate. Monthly, core inflation dropped from 0.5% to 0.2%, below the market estimate of 0.1%. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling looks to clear 1.3000 after UK inflation data

Following Tuesday's indecisive action, GBP/USD gained traction in the European morning and touched its highest level in a year above 1.3000. The pair could extend its uptrend once it confirms this level as support.

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics showed early Wednesday that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), remained unchanged at 2% in June as expected. In the same period, the core CPI rose 3.5%, matching analysts' estimate and May's increase. Services prices, which have been the sticky part of inflation, rose 5.7% on a yearly basis following the 5.6% increase recorded in May. Read more...