Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD poised to extend slide sub-1.3800

Sterling dips on COVID-19 jittters

The currency markets are in a holding pattern, as investors cast an eye to Friday, when the US releases Nonfarm Payrolls. The dollar index has managed a slight gain on Tuesday, rising 0.21% to 92.06. The British pound dropped below the 1.39 line overnight. With concerns growing over the resurgence of Covid in Europe, the UK, and Asia, risk appetite has fallen, which has pushed the US dollar slightly higher. If pandemic blues worsen, the greenback could add further gains. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to extend slide sub-1.3800

The GBP/USD pair returned to its bearish path on Tuesday, ending the day in the 1.3840 price zone after bottoming for the day at 1.3813. The slide was linked to the dollar’s demand rather than UK news. Anyway, coronavirus and Brexit-related headlines keep affecting Sterling. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said that the government expects to agree with the EU an extension to the grace period on custom checks on chilled meats heading to Northern Ireland soon. Read more...

GBP/USD trims losses and climbs to the 1.3850 area

US Dollar lost momentum during the American session, DXY pullback to 92.00. GBP/USD negative for the day, off lows. The GBP/USD pair bottomed at 1.3813 and then rebounded, trimming losses. It is trading near the 1.3850 area, still in negative ground for the day but off lows. The recovery of the cable was favored by a pull back of the dollar across the board. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3849
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1.3883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4038
Daily SMA50 1.4034
Daily SMA100 1.3952
Daily SMA200 1.3629
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.394
Previous Daily Low 1.3871
Previous Weekly High 1.4001
Previous Weekly Low 1.3787
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3914
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3897
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3856
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3829
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3788
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3925
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3967
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3994

 

 

