The GBP/USD pair is poised to extend its decline in the near-term. The 4-hour chat shows that the 20 SMA heads firmly lower, currently at around 1.3880, below the longer moving averages, which also head south. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have recovered modestly from their daily lows but remain within negative levels, reflecting limited buying interest. A steeper decline seems likely if the pair slides below the 1.3780 price zone, where it bottomed last week.

Data wise, the UK published May Mortgage Approvals, which improved to 87.5K, beating expectations. Consumer Credit in the same month was also better than anticipated, printing at £0.28 billion. On Wednesday, the country will publish the final reading of the first quarter Gross Domestic Product, expected to be confirmed at -1.5%, and Total Business Investment for the same quarter.

The GBP/USD pair returned to its bearish path on Tuesday, ending the day in the 1.3840 price zone after bottoming for the day at 1.3813. The slide was linked to the dollar’s demand rather than UK news. Anyway, coronavirus and Brexit-related headlines keep affecting Sterling . UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said that the government expects to agree with the EU an extension to the grace period on custom checks on chilled meats heading to Northern Ireland soon.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.