GBP/USD trims losses and climbs to the 1.3850 area

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar lost momentum during the American session, DXY pullback to 92.00.
  • GBP/USD negative for the day, off lows.

The GBP/USD pair bottomed at 1.3813 and then rebounded, trimming losses. It is trading near the 1.3850 area, still in negative ground for the day but off lows. The recovery of the cable was favored by a pull back of the dollar across the board.

Despite better-than-expected US economic data, the dollar lost strength. The unstable move higher in US yields contributed to the rebound in GBP/USD. The US 10-year yield spiked to 1.51% and then quickly retreat back to 1.48%. The DXY hit weekly highs at 92.20 and now is struggling to hold above 92.00.

GBP/USD outlook

The GBP/USD managed to remain above 1.3800, however it is still under pressure. The area around 1.3800 is a very strong support that if it is firmly broken it could lead to an acceleration of the decline. The next area stands at 1.3660/65 (March and April lows).

A recovery above 1.4020 is needed to change the short-term bias to the upside. Before that level, a strong resistance emerges at 1.3890 and 1.3950.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3849
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1.3883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4038
Daily SMA50 1.4034
Daily SMA100 1.3952
Daily SMA200 1.3629
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.394
Previous Daily Low 1.3871
Previous Weekly High 1.4001
Previous Weekly Low 1.3787
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3914
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3897
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3856
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3829
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3788
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3925
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3967
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3994

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured under 1.19 amid dollar strength

EUR/USD remains pressured under 1.19 amid dollar strength

EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, down on the day. Dollar strength and virus fears weigh on the pair. June German CPI figures met expectations and ECB President Lagarde refrained from mentioning monetary policy in her speech.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits new weekly low on dollar strength

GBP/USD hits new weekly low on dollar strength

GBP/USD has slipped below 1.3850, the lowest in over a week as the dollar gains ground across the board. The BOE's dovishness and worries about rising UK covid cases are weighing on sterling.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD dives to $1,750 region, lowest since mid-April

XAU/USD dives to $1,750 region, lowest since mid-April

Gold witnessed some aggressive selling during the early North American session and dived to two-and-half-month lows, around the $1,750 region in the last hour. 

Gold News

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.

Read more

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures