GBP/USD trims losses and climbs to the 1.3850 area

- US Dollar lost momentum during the American session, DXY pullback to 92.00.
- GBP/USD negative for the day, off lows.
The GBP/USD pair bottomed at 1.3813 and then rebounded, trimming losses. It is trading near the 1.3850 area, still in negative ground for the day but off lows. The recovery of the cable was favored by a pull back of the dollar across the board.
Despite better-than-expected US economic data, the dollar lost strength. The unstable move higher in US yields contributed to the rebound in GBP/USD. The US 10-year yield spiked to 1.51% and then quickly retreat back to 1.48%. The DXY hit weekly highs at 92.20 and now is struggling to hold above 92.00.
GBP/USD outlook
The GBP/USD managed to remain above 1.3800, however it is still under pressure. The area around 1.3800 is a very strong support that if it is firmly broken it could lead to an acceleration of the decline. The next area stands at 1.3660/65 (March and April lows).
A recovery above 1.4020 is needed to change the short-term bias to the upside. Before that level, a strong resistance emerges at 1.3890 and 1.3950.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3849
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4038
|Daily SMA50
|1.4034
|Daily SMA100
|1.3952
|Daily SMA200
|1.3629
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3871
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4001
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3787
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3856
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3788
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3967
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3994
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
