Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD More downside seems warranted amid a breakdown below 1.2400

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers could hesitate if Pound Sterling stabilizes above 1.2400

GBP/USD has extended its decline to test 1.2400 in the European morning on Monday. Sellers could move to the sidelines and allow the pair to stage a recovery in the near term if that level proves to be strong support.

Renewed US Dollar (USD) strength ahead of the weekend caused GBP/USD to erase a large portion of its weekly gains. After the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose 339,000 in May, compared to the market expectation of 190,000, the US Dollar Index (DXY) gained nearly 0.5%. Read more ...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Price Analysis: More downside seems warranted amid a breakdown below 1.2400

The GBP/USD pair has slipped sharply below the round-level support of 1.2400 in the European session. The Cable is facing immense selling pressure as the US Dollar has been strengthened after robust payroll additions in the United States in May fetched interest rate hike bets into the picture.

Additions of fresh Employment in May were extremely solid despite the Federal Reserve (Fed) consistently raising interest rates and US regional banks have inculcated more filters into their credit disbursement mechanism to maintain their asset quality amid a turbulent environment. Read more ...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD drops to 1.2400 mark, fresh daily low amid sustained USD buying

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a weaker note and retreats further from its highest level since May 16, around the 1.2540-1.2545 region touched on Friday. Spot prices extend the steady intraday descent through the early European session and drop to the 1.2400 neighbourhood, or a fresh daily low in the last hour.

The post-NFP US Dollar (USD) bounce from over a one-week low remains uninterrupted amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-hike path and drags the GBP/USD pair lower for the second successive day. It is worth recalling that a slew of influential Fed officials last week backed the case for skipping an interest rate hike, though the markets are still pricing in the possibility of another 25 bps lift-off in June. Read more ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.238
Today Daily Change -0.0070
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 1.245
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2463
Daily SMA50 1.2453
Daily SMA100 1.23
Daily SMA200 1.1994
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2545
Previous Daily Low 1.2442
Previous Weekly High 1.2545
Previous Weekly Low 1.2327
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2481
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2505
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2413
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2376
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2309
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2516
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2582
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2619

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays under pressure below 1.0700 ahead of US data

EUR/USD stays under pressure below 1.0700 ahead of US data

EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0700 on Monday. The US Dollar is extending post-US NFP gains amid cautious optimism, as investors assess the Fed's rate outlook. ISM will release the Services PMI report for May. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.2400 amid firmer US Dollar

GBP/USD drops below 1.2400 amid firmer US Dollar

GBP/USD has extended its slide and broke below 1.2400 on Monday. The broad-based US Dollar strength following the impressive US jobs report for May weighs heavily on the pair at the beginning of the week. Markets await US ISM Services PMI.

GBP/USD News

Gold finds short-term support near $1,940

Gold finds short-term support near $1,940

Gold price has started the new week under bearish pressure and declined to the $1,940 area before going into a consolidation phase. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day above 3.7%, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction ahead of key US data.

Gold News

Pro-XRP attorney says Ripple has 25% chance of winning against SEC, Judge could announce verdict by September

Pro-XRP attorney says Ripple has 25% chance of winning against SEC, Judge could announce verdict by September

Ripple has a 25% chance of winning its legal battle against  the US SEC, according to pro-XRP attorney John Deaton. Over the weekend, Deaton shared his opinion on Ripple’s likelihood of both an outright win and a partial victory. 

Read more

June flashlight for the FOMC blackout period

June flashlight for the FOMC blackout period

After raising rates by 500 bps since March 2022, the FOMC signaled at the conclusion of its previous meeting on May 3 that the tightening cycle may be coming to an end.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures