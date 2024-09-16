Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD kicks off the new week on a positive note

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling looks for further upside in UK CPI, Fed-BoE decision week
The Pound Sterling (GBP) stalled its correction from over two-year highs against the US Dollar (USD) and staged an impressive comeback, with the GBP/USD pair having tested the critical 1.3000 threshold.
GBP/USD witnessed good two-way price action, correcting sharply to a three-week low of 1.3002 in the first half of the week only to recover the weekly losses in the latter part. The sentiment around the pair was mainly driven by the dynamics of the US Dollar. The Greenback continued to remain at the mercy of the market’s expectations on the size of the interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in the upcoming week. Read more...
GBP/USD climbs back closer to mid-1.3100s, eyes FOMC/BoE meetings this week
The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buying on the first day of a new week amid relatively thin trading conditions on the back of a holiday in China and Japan. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3135-1.3140 region, up just over 0.10% for the day and remain close to a one-week high touched on Friday amid the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six currencies, languishes near the YTD low set in August amid expectations for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). In fact, traders are pricing in a greater chance that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs by 50 basis points (bps) later this week after data released last week provided further evidence that inflation in the US was subsiding. This keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed near the 2024 low and the USD bulls on the defensive. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances due to rising odds of an aggressive rate cut by the Fed
The Australian Dollar inches higher against the US Dollar on Monday. The AUD/USD pair may appreciate further due to growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve will opt for a jumbo 50 basis points rate cut at this week’s monetary policy meeting.
USD/JPY seems vulnerable near YTD low, around mid-140.00s ahead of Fed/BoJ meetings this week
The USD/JPY pair remains depressed around mid-140.00s during the Asian session on Monday, amid thin trading volumes on the back of a holiday in Japan. However, bearish traders might prefer to wait for this week's key central bank event risks before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Gold price stands tall near record high ahead of the key FOMC meeting this week
Gold price trades with a mild positive bias near the all-time peak touched on Friday. Rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut later this month continue to act as a tailwind. Bulls now await this week’s key central bank event risks before placing fresh bets.
Week ahead: Key central banks in focus
This week will be an interesting one for the financial markets. In addition to several tier-1 data, the focus will be on the US Federal Reserve, closely shadowed by the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.
European crypto fund founder calls Tether $118 billion scam
Founder of Cyber Capital, Europe’s oldest crypto fund, criticized Tether for their reserves and said there has been no audit since 2021. In a tweet thread on X, Justin Bons supports his stance on the stablecoin firm with statistics.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.