Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains sharply against US Dollar ahead of UK elections

Pound Sterling gains sharply against US Dollar ahead of UK Elections and US NFP
The Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) and rises to near 1.2760 in Thursday’s European session. The GBP/USD rises amid growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Federal Funds futures pricing data shows that the probability of rate cuts in September has increased to 72.6% from 66% recorded a week ago. Expectations for Fed rate cuts in September strengthened after a few United States (US) economic indicators showed that the labor market strength appears to have started fading and the economic health has become sluggish. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling holds steady on UK election day
GBP/USD advanced toward 1.2800 and reached its highest level since June 13 on Wednesday. With the market action turning subdued on Thursday, the pair entered a consolidation phase at around 1.2750.
The renewed selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) fuelled a leg higher in GBP/USD as markets reacted to dismal macroeconomic data releases. The ADP's monthly publication showed that payrolls in private sector increased 150,000 in June, missing the market expectation of 160,000, and the Department of Labor announced that there were 238,000 first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the week ending June 29, up from 233,000 in the previous week. Read more...
GBP/USD strength ahead of election day
With just one day to go until Election Day in the United Kingdom, the only thing in doubt is the scale of the Conservatives’ defeat.
Despite Boris Johnson’s surprise appearance last night in Chelsea asking voters to support the government in spite of his complicated relationship with Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak, the PM is preparing for his exodus as the latest polls predict Labour will go on to win one of the largest majorities in British history. Read more...
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2750 on UK election day
GBP/USD is trading sideways near 1.2750 in the European session on Thursday. A broadly softer US Dollar keeps the pair afloat but traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the Pound Sterling, as UK voters head to polls.
EUR/USD retakes 1.0800 ahead of ECB Accounts
EUR/USD is battling 1.0800, regaining upside momentum in the European session on Thursday. The pair's renewed uptick is attributed to fresh US Dollar selling on escalated speculations of a September Fed rate cut. ECB Accounts is next in focus.
Gold trades with caution above $2,350, as focus shifts to US NFP
Gold price has reversed early gains to trade cautiously above $2,350 on Thursday. Sustained US Dollar weakness alongside sluggish US Treasury bond yields keeps the downside in Gold price capped amid the July 4 US holiday-thinned market conditions. Friday's NFP data eyed.
MANTRA partners with UAE real estate giant MAG to tokenize $500 million in assets
MANTRA announced its partnership with UAE real estate giant MAG on Wednesday via social media platform X. This collaboration introduces new investment opportunities for tokenized real estate worth $500 million in the flourishing Middle Eastern market.
Investors await NFP to validate their Fed rate cut bets
Investors expect two rate cuts, even though Fed signals one. Recent data corroborates investors’ take. Nonfarm Payrolls waited for more confirmation.