- The Pound Sterling performs strongly against the US Dollar as the US labor market loses momentum.
- Investors expect the Fed to begin lowering interest rates in September.
- Economists expect that the Starmer-led Labor Party will gain an absolute majority.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) and rises to near 1.2760 in Thursday’s European session. The GBP/USD rises amid growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Federal Funds futures pricing data shows that the probability of rate cuts in September has increased to 72.6% from 66% recorded a week ago. Expectations for Fed rate cuts in September strengthened after a few United States (US) economic indicators showed that the labor market strength appears to have started fading and the economic health has become sluggish.
On Wednesday, the US ADP Employment data showed that labor demand in the private sector unexpectedly declined in June as the number of fresh payrolls came in lower at 150K. Market consensus showed slightly higher private payrolls at 160K than May’s reading of 157K, upwardly revised from 152K.
Meanwhile, the US service sector concluded the second quarter on a weak note as the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) witnessed a contraction in June. The ISM Services PMI, the preferred gauge for the service sector activity that accounts for two-thirds of the economy, came in at 48.8. A figure below the 50.0 threshold is seen as a contraction in service activities. The figure was the lowest in four years.
Going forward, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June, which will be published on Friday. The NFP report will indicate the overall labor demand and the current status of wage growth through Average Hourly Earnings data.
https://www.fxstreet.com/analysis/how-could-the-uk-general-election-impact-the-pound-sterling-202407031325
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar as the latter is broadly weak
- The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits a weak performance against its major peers, except the US Dollar (USD) and the Swiss Franc (CHF), in Thursday’s London session. The outlook of the British currency appears to be uncertain as market participants turn cautious, with the United Kingdom (UK) public casting votes for parliamentary elections.
- Market expectations show that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led-Conservative Party will suffer a defeat from the Keir Starmer-led-Labour Party. The latter is expected to win with an absolute majority, and its party will come into power for the first time since 2010.
- Growing speculation that the Labour Party will win at least 326 Members of Parliament (MPs) seats in the House of Commons would be favorable for the near-term outlook of the Pound Sterling. This would allow the British currency to outperform its peers where there is a high risk of political uncertainty in their respective regions.
- On the monetary policy front, investors expect that the Bank of England (BoE) will start reducing interest rates from the August meeting. The UK’s annual headline inflation has returned to the BoE’s target of 2%. Meanwhile, inflation in the service sector remains high due to steady wage growth, refraining policymakers from advocating early rate cuts.
Pound Sterling Price Today:
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|GBP
|EUR
|USD
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|GBP
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.21%
|-0.04%
|-0.14%
|-0.17%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|0.04%
|0.09%
|-0.17%
|-0.02%
|-0.11%
|-0.14%
|0.03%
|USD
|-0.05%
|-0.09%
|-0.26%
|-0.10%
|-0.21%
|-0.19%
|-0.11%
|JPY
|0.21%
|0.17%
|0.26%
|0.16%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.17%
|CAD
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.10%
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|0.01%
|AUD
|0.14%
|0.11%
|0.21%
|-0.04%
|0.11%
|0.01%
|0.13%
|NZD
|0.17%
|0.14%
|0.19%
|-0.04%
|0.10%
|-0.01%
|0.12%
|CHF
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.11%
|-0.17%
|-0.01%
|-0.13%
|-0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling aims to climb above 78.6% Fibo retracement
The Pound Sterling strengthens against the US Dollar after stabilizing above the round-level support of 1.2700. The GBP/USD pair moves higher to near the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2770, plotted from the March 8 high of 1.2900 to the April 22 low at 1.2300.
The Cable rises above the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near 1.2695 and 1.2675, respectively, suggesting that the near-term outlook is bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to nearly 60.00. A decisive break above it would shift momentum towards the upside.
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jul 05, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 190K
Previous: 272K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2750 on UK election day
GBP/USD is trading sideways near 1.2750 in the European session on Thursday. A broadly softer US Dollar keeps the pair afloat but traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the Pound Sterling, as UK voters head to polls.
EUR/USD retakes 1.0800 ahead of ECB Accounts
EUR/USD is battling 1.0800, regaining upside momentum in the European session on Thursday. The pair's renewed uptick is attributed to fresh US Dollar selling on escalated speculations of a September Fed rate cut. ECB Accounts is next in focus.
Gold trades with caution above $2,350, as focus shifts to US NFP
Gold price has reversed early gains to trade cautiously above $2,350 on Thursday. Sustained US Dollar weakness alongside sluggish US Treasury bond yields keeps the downside in Gold price capped amid the July 4 US holiday-thinned market conditions. Friday's NFP data eyed.
MANTRA partners with UAE real estate giant MAG to tokenize $500 million in assets
MANTRA announced its partnership with UAE real estate giant MAG on Wednesday via social media platform X. This collaboration introduces new investment opportunities for tokenized real estate worth $500 million in the flourishing Middle Eastern market.
Investors await NFP to validate their Fed rate cut bets
Investors expect two rate cuts, even though Fed signals one. Recent data corroborates investors’ take. Nonfarm Payrolls waited for more confirmation.