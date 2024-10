Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces challenges due to rising risk-aversion sentiment

The economic calendar remains relatively free and clear on the Pound Sterling side, with GBP traders forced to wait until the Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Report Hearings, due early Thursday. On the US side of things, a trickle of meaningful-in-the-aggregate yet individually meaningless economic data litters the landscape on the road to Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), and investors are grappling with middling releases that are routinely missing the mark. Read more...

GBP/USD took a tumble on Tuesday, backsliding to its lowest bids in over a week after US ISM Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures misfired and broadly missed forecasts. Geopolitical tensions took center stage during the US market session, further plunging risk appetite lower following reports that Iran has fired on Israel in a clear escalation of ongoing Middle East tensions.

Iran launched over 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday, shortly after the US had warned that a strike was imminent. The Israel Defense Forces reported that several of the missiles were intercepted, while reports indicated that one person was killed in the West Bank, according to Bloomberg. Read more...

GBP/USD remains tepid following the losses registered in the previous session, trading around 1.3280 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. This downside could be attributed to the risk aversion due to the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which undermines the risk-sensitive Pound Sterling (GBP) and GBP/USD pair.

