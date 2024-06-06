Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extended consolidation likely to precede fresh push higher

GBP/USD outlook: Extended consolidation likely to precede fresh push higher
Cable is consolidating under new multi-week high (1.2817), with near-term action underpinned by rising 10DMA (1.2758) and looking for fresh push higher and attack at 2024 high (1.2893).
Daily moving averages in full bullish configuration and with multiple bull-crosses maintain bullish structure, though fading positive momentum suggests that near-term action may hold in extended consolidation before larger bulls regain full control. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stabilizes near key technical level
Following Tuesday's decline, GBP/USD recovered modestly and closed in positive territory on Wednesday. The pair seems to have entered a consolidation phase slightly below 1.2800 and technical buyers could take action in case Pound Sterling manages to clear this level.
The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the upbeat ISM Services PMI data on Wednesday and made it difficult for GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair held its ground as risk flows dominated the action during the American trading hours. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could stretch lower while 1.2800 resistance holds
GBP/USD lost 0.3% on Tuesday and snapped a three-day winning streak. The pair moves sideways in a narrow range below 1.2800 in the European session as market focus shifts to key data releases from the US.
Although the US Dollar (USD) struggled to gather strength after the disappointing job openings data on Tuesday, the cautious market mood made it difficult for GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of Job Openings on the last business day of April stood at 8.059 million. This reading came in below the market expectation of 8.34 million. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds positive ground above 1.0850 ahead of ECB rate decision
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0850 in the European session. The European Central Bank will announce monetary policy decisions and President Christine Lagarde will speak on the policy outlook in a press conference later in the day.
GBP/USD clings to small gains near 1.2800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD fluctuates in a tight channel at around 1.2800 after posting marginal gains on Wednesday. The upbeat market mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength and helps the pair hold its ground ahead of mid-tier US data.
Gold price jumps to two-week high on Fed rate cut hopes, softer US Dollar
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some follow-through buying for the second straight day and climbs to a two-week top, around the $2,375 area during the European session on Thursday.
Shiba Inu price likely to rise as whales accumulate
Shiba Inu price consolidation could end soon, as signaled by increased activity among previously dormant wallets and significant accumulation by whales. This surge in demand could potentially trigger a rally for SHIB.
European Central Bank set to cut interest rates for first time since 2019
The European Central Bank is set to cut interest rates by 25 bps on Thursday. ECB President Christine Lagarde could stick to a data-dependent stance on future rate outlook.