GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could stretch lower while 1.2800 resistance holds

GBP/USD moves sideways below 1.2800 in the European session on Wednesday.

US ISM Services PMI data could impact the US Dollar's valuation.

1.2800 aligns as strong near-term resistance for the pair.

GBP/USD lost 0.3% on Tuesday and snapped a three-day winning streak. The pair moves sideways in a narrow range below 1.2800 in the European session as market focus shifts to key data releases from the US.

Although the US Dollar (USD) struggled to gather strength after the disappointing job openings data on Tuesday, the cautious market mood made it difficult for GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of Job Openings on the last business day of April stood at 8.059 million. This reading came in below the market expectation of 8.34 million.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.22% -0.25% -0.76% 0.39% 0.09% -0.76% -1.24% EUR 0.22% -0.01% -0.54% 0.62% 0.18% -0.54% -1.03% GBP 0.25% 0.00% -0.46% 0.62% 0.25% -0.58% -1.03% JPY 0.76% 0.54% 0.46% 1.13% 0.90% 0.15% -0.31% CAD -0.39% -0.62% -0.62% -1.13% -0.33% -1.14% -1.64% AUD -0.09% -0.18% -0.25% -0.90% 0.33% -0.72% -1.23% NZD 0.76% 0.54% 0.58% -0.15% 1.14% 0.72% -0.54% CHF 1.24% 1.03% 1.03% 0.31% 1.64% 1.23% 0.54% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Early Wednesday, the marginal improvement seen in market mood helps GBP/USD holds its ground. At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.15% and 0.35%.

Later in the session, the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Unless there is a significant divergence in the ADP Employment Change data from the market consensus of 173,000, investors are likely to ignore it ahead of Friday's May jobs report.

The ISM Services PMI is forecast to edge higher to 50.5 from 49.4. A better-than-expected PMI print could support the USD and weigh on GBP/USD. On the other hand, the USD could start weakening against its rivals if the PMI data comes in weaker than April's 49.4 to show an ongoing contraction in the sector's activity at an accelerating pace.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways slightly above 50, reflecting a lack of bullish momentum. 1.2750, where the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are located, aligns as immediate support for GBP/USD ahead of 1.2710-1.2700 (, 100-period SMA, lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.2680 (20-day SMA).

On the upside, resistances could be seen at 1.2800 (mid-point of the ascending channel), 1.2850 (static level) and 1.2890 (upper limit of the ascending channel).