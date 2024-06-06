GBP/USD struggles to find direction, fluctuates slightly below 1.2800.

Buyers could take action once Pound Sterling clears 1.2800 resistance.

Investors will pay close attention to ECB policy decisions, US data.

Following Tuesday's decline, GBP/USD recovered modestly and closed in positive territory on Wednesday. The pair seems to have entered a consolidation phase slightly below 1.2800 and technical buyers could take action in case Pound Sterling manages to clear this level.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.26% -0.33% -0.73% 0.45% 0.10% -0.76% -1.28% EUR 0.26% -0.04% -0.48% 0.72% 0.24% -0.50% -1.04% GBP 0.33% 0.04% -0.36% 0.75% 0.35% -0.52% -1.00% JPY 0.73% 0.48% 0.36% 1.15% 0.89% 0.11% -0.39% CAD -0.45% -0.72% -0.75% -1.15% -0.37% -1.21% -1.74% AUD -0.10% -0.24% -0.35% -0.89% 0.37% -0.74% -1.30% NZD 0.76% 0.50% 0.52% -0.11% 1.21% 0.74% -0.58% CHF 1.28% 1.04% 1.00% 0.39% 1.74% 1.30% 0.58% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the upbeat ISM Services PMI data on Wednesday and made it difficult for GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair held its ground as risk flows dominated the action during the American trading hours.

US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged in the European session on Thursday, reflecting a neutral risk mood.

Later in the day, the US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. A noticeable increase in the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits could weigh on the USD. Ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated May jobs report, however, the market reaction to Jobless Claims data could remain short-lived.

Investors will also pay close attention to the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements. The ECB is forecast to lower key rates by 25 basis points. In case the ECB adopts a dovish tone, EUR/GBP could decline sharply and help GBP/USD limit its losses, even if the USD gathers strength in the second half of the day.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD faces immediate resistance at 1.2800, where the mid-point of the ascending regression channel is located. Once the pair rises above this level and starts using it as support, it could target 1.2850 (static level) and 1.2900 (upper limit of the ascending channel) next.

On the downside, the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as first support at 1.2760 before 1.2730 (lower limit of the ascending channel, 100-period SMA) and 1.2700 (psychological level, static level).