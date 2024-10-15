Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges slightly higher in the European morning

GBP/USD Forecast: UK employment data help Pound Sterling hold its ground
GBP/USD fluctuated in a narrow range on Monday and closed the day virtually unchanged. The pair edges slightly higher in the European morning on Tuesday and trades above 1.3050.
The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed early Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate eased to 4.0% in the three months to August, following July’s 4.1% reading. Additional details of the report showed the Employment Change data for August arrived at 373K, compared to 265k reported in July. Finally, wage inflation, as measured by the changed in the Average Earnings excluding Bonus, softened to 4.9% from 5.1%. These readings seem to be helping Pound Sterling find a foothold. Read more...
GBP/USD holds near September’s support zone after mixed jobs data
GBPUSD faced mild selling pressure but held its footing above September’s floor of 1.3000-1.3040 after the UK employment survey showed better-than-expected jobs data in August and an increase in the number of unemployed people in September.
The bears may have luck on their side as the technical indicators are not confirming oversold conditions yet. While the stochastic oscillator has dropped below 20, the RSI is still above its 30 oversold level. Likewise, the price itself has not touched the lower Bollinger band. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Bearish bias under daily cloud top
Bears hold grip and keep the price within daily cloud for the third straight day, with cloud top acting as solid resistance and limits upticks.
Renewed probe through 1.3049 (50% retracement of 1.2664/1.3434) looks for eventual firm break here to signal bearish continuation for attack at psychological support at 1.30 (also Sep 11 higher low), which guards more significant levels at 1.2958 (Fibo 61.8%) and 1.2940 (daily cloud base). Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 after earlier rebound
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.0900. According to the data from Germany and the Eurozone, ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment improved more than expected in October, while the US data showed a sharp decline in NY Empire State Manufacturing Index.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.3050 after UK data
GBP/USD stays in positive territory and edges higher toward 1.3100 on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4% in the three months to August, with Employment Change rising by 373K, helping Pound Sterling gain resilience.
Gold struggles to gather recovery momentum, holds above $2,650
Gold clings to small gains above $2,650 on Tuesday after closing the first day of the week virtually unchanged. Growing signs of an economic downturn in the Chinese economy makes it difficult for XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum.
Ethereum shows mild signs of recovery
Ethereum price broadly consolidates after breaking above its 50-day EMA at $2,535, suggesting a possible rally ahead. US spot Ethereum ETFs records an inflow of $17 million on Monday. Ethereum’s open interest surged more than 16%, indicating new buying activity.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.