Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attracts some buyers on Wednesday amid a modest USD decline

GBP/USD climbs back closer to 1.3100, upside seems limited ahead of UK data/US CPI
The GBP/USD pair regains positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and climbs to a fresh daily peak, closer to the 1.3100 round-figure mark in the last hour. Spot prices, however, remain below the overnight swing high, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful recovery from a three-week low, around the 1.3050-1.3045 region touched the previous day.
The US Dollar (USD) stalls its positive trend witnessed over the past three days and retreats from the vicinity of the monthly top amid the prospects for an imminent start of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy-easing cycle in September. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets could help limit losses for the Greenback and cap the currency pair amid bets that the Bank of England (BoE) will announce more interest rate cuts this year. Read more...
GBP/USD flat after UK labor market data, eyes on US CPI
The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive, slipping toward 1.3050 during the American session. Despite a temporary boost from positive UK employment data earlier in the day, the pair struggles to hold its ground amid a cautious market atmosphere.
On Tuesday, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the ILO Unemployment Rate slightly decreased to 4.1% for the three months ending in July, down from 4.2%, aligning with market expectations. Employment figures showed significant improvement, with an increase of 265,000 jobs during the same period, compared to the previous rise of 97,000. Meanwhile, annual wage growth, as indicated by the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, slowed to 5.1% from 5.4%. Read more...
