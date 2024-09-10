GBP/USD flat after UK labor market data, eyes on US CPI

- GBP/USD remains under pressure near 1.3050 as cautious market sentiment overshadows the brief recovery sparked by UK employment data.
- US CPI data will be Wednesday’s highlight.
- Markets will also follow Tuesday’s US presidential debate.
The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive, slipping toward 1.3050 during the American session. Despite a temporary boost from positive UK employment data earlier in the day, the pair struggles to hold its ground amid a cautious market atmosphere.
On Tuesday, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the ILO Unemployment Rate slightly decreased to 4.1% for the three months ending in July, down from 4.2%, aligning with market expectations. Employment figures showed significant improvement, with an increase of 265,000 jobs during the same period, compared to the previous rise of 97,000. Meanwhile, annual wage growth, as indicated by the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, slowed to 5.1% from 5.4%.
The upcoming US inflation data will be in focus this week, with the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) set to be released on Wednesday. Headline inflation is anticipated to ease to 2.6% YoY, down from 2.9% in July, while core inflation is expected to hold steady at 3.2% YoY. On Thursday, Producer Price Index (PPI) data is expected to show a decrease in headline inflation to 1.7% YoY, compared to 2.2% in July. Meanwhile, expectations for Federal Reserve easing have stabilized, with the likelihood of a 50 basis point rate cut this month dropping to 20-25%. The market continues to anticipate 100-125 basis points of easing by the end of the year, with no Fed speakers scheduled until Chair Powell’s press conference on September 18.
GBP/USD Technical Outlook
The GBP/USD has fallen below the 20-day Simple Moving Average which paints the outlook with bearishness, at least for the short-term. However, as the pair holds the 100 and 200-day SMAs the overall outlook remains positive.
In the meantime, indicators including the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) flattened in negative areas, suggesting that the current bearish pressure is not a threat.
GBP/USD Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps the positive outlook above 0.6615
AUD/USD traded in an inconclusive fashion in line with the broader sentiment in the FX galaxy, hovering around the 0.6660 zone as investors got ready for the release of US CPI data on Wednesday.
EUR/USD looked under pressure and approached 1.1000
EUR/USD navigated with modest losses and traded at shouting distance from the key support at 1.1000 the figure amidst a vacillating mood in the Greenback prior to the publication of US inflation readings.
Gold holds modest intraday gains above $2,510
Gold struggles to build on Monday's gains but manages to hold near $2,500 on Tuesday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Wednesday's highly-anticipated US inflation data for August, limiting XAU/USD's volatility.
XRP could benefit from Ripple stablecoin, according to a crypto analyst on X.com
Ripple (XRP) recently announced the launch of its stablecoin project, Ripple USD (RLUSD). In an interview at Korea Blockchain Week in the first week of September, CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the asset’s launch is weeks away.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Jittery markets fear the ECB, US inflation and more Premium
Is there still a chance? Investors hope for a 50-bps rate cut from the Fed but also fear a global recession is underway. The world's three largest economies, the US, China, and the eurozone, are set to rock global markets.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.