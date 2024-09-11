GBP/USD climbs back closer to 1.3100, upside seems limited ahead of UK data/US CPI

- GBP/USD attracts some buyers on Wednesday amid a modest USD decline.
- The fundamental backdrop warrants before placing aggressive bullish bets.
- Traders might also prefer to wait for the release of the crucial US CPI report.
The GBP/USD pair regains positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and climbs to a fresh daily peak, closer to the 1.3100 round-figure mark in the last hour. Spot prices, however, remain below the overnight swing high, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful recovery from a three-week low, around the 1.3050-1.3045 region touched the previous day.
The US Dollar (USD) stalls its positive trend witnessed over the past three days and retreats from the vicinity of the monthly top amid the prospects for an imminent start of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy-easing cycle in September. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets could help limit losses for the Greenback and cap the currency pair amid bets that the Bank of England (BoE) will announce more interest rate cuts this year.
The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits increased by 23.7K in August as compared to the 102.3K previous and well below the 95.5K expected. Adding to this, the ILO Unemployment Rate expectedly ticked lower from 4.2% to 4.1% in the three months to July. That said, a slowdown in the UK wage growth was seen as positive news for inflation and might provide the UK central bank with increased confidence regarding cutting interest rates further.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British Pound (GBP) ahead of the UK data dump, including the monthly GDP print, and the latest US consumer inflation figures. The crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's rate-cut path. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (MoM)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Sep 11, 2024 06:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 0.2%
Previous: 0%
Source: Office for National Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares gains to near 0.6650, as focus shifts to US CPI
AUD/USD is paring back gains to trade near 0.6650 in the Asian session on Wednesday, helped by renewed US Dollar weakness. Further upside appears capped amid RBA Hunter's comments while traders wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation data.
USD/JPY slumps toward 141.00 after BoJ Nagakawa's hawkish comments
USD/JPY meets fresh supply and plunges to its lowest in eight months, eyeing 141.00. The Japanese Yen receives a boost from the hawkish commentary from BoJ board member Nagakawa. Traders now look to key US CPI report for further trading impetus.
Gold price refreshes weekly top, tests short-term trading range hurdle ahead of US CPI
Gold price attracts some buyers for the third straight day on Wednesday and touches a fresh weekly high, around the $2.520-2,521 region during the Asian session. The commodity, however, remains confined in a multi-week-old trading range as traders await the release of the latest US CPI figures due later today.
Bitcoin breaks above $56,000 resistance level
Bitcoin price approaches a critical support level; if it holds, it might pave the way for further recovery. However, Ethereum and Ripple find rejection around their resistance level and could be poised for declines, diverging from BTC’s potential rebound.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Jittery markets fear the ECB, US inflation and more Premium
Is there still a chance? Investors hope for a 50-bps rate cut from the Fed but also fear a global recession is underway. The world's three largest economies, the US, China, and the eurozone, are set to rock global markets.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.