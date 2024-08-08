Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD appreciates on expectations of a Fed rate cut in September

GBP/USD edges higher to near 1.2700, upside potential seems limited
GBP/USD breaks its three-day losing streak, trading around 1.2700 during the Asian session on Thursday. This upside could be attributed to the weaker US Dollar (USD) as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely anticipated to implement a more aggressive rate cut beginning in September.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is now a 72.0% probability of a 50-basis point (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in September, up from 11.8% a week earlier. The expectation of deeper rate cuts may pressure the US Dollar in the near term. Read more...
GBP/USD struggles to find gains as markets chew on rate cut expectations
GBP/USD tested waters on the high side on Wednesday but settled the day where it started just south of the 1.2700 handle. Markets are struggling to shrug off a broad downside shock kicked off late last week after a raft of US data came in below expectations, reigniting fears of a steep US recession looming over the horizon.
Investors have recovered their balance, but recovery remains a limited affair as Cable treads water. Meaningful economic data remains limited heading through the rest of the week, leaving investors to grapple with hopes for a 50 basis point rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Rebounds above 1.2700 on risk-on mood
The Pound Sterling bounced off daily/weekly lows and rose above the 1.2700 figure on Wednesday as risk appetite improved after a Bank of Japan (BoJ) official commented the BoJ wouldn’t raise rates amid market instability. Therefore, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2720 after touching a low of 1.2680.
The GBP/USD is neutral to bearishly biased after diving below the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2785. Sellers piercing of the latter sounded buyers’ alarms, which entered below the 1.2700 mark, yet remained in the backfoot as the Greenback strengthened. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers further above 0.6550 after RBA Bullock's hawkish comments
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.6550 in Asian trading on Thursday. RBA Bullock's willingness to hike further sponsored the latest uptick in the Aussie. Broad US Dollar weakness continues to support the pair amid a cautious mood.
USD/JPY holds recovery near 146.50 after BoJ Summary of Opinions
USD/JPY holds the recovery near 146.50 in Asian trading on Thursday. The Japanese Yen defends bids after the BoJ Summary of Opinions and amid a risk-off market mood, acting as a drag on the pair. The focus shifts to US employment data.
Gold price edges higher amid softer risk tone, eyes $2,400 on falling US bond yields
Gold price attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a four-day losing streak. The market sentiment remains fragile amid concerns about an economic slowdown in China and a possible US recession.
Ethereum eyes a rally as on-chain data show bullish signs
Ethereum price retested its weekly support on Monday and, by Thursday, had risen by 4.50% to $2,454. Lookonchain data shows that Ethereum Spot ETFs saw inflows of 44,447 ETH, valued at $110.1 million, on Wednesday, while Santiment's data highlights increased activity in dormant wallets and recent capitulation events.
Blaring the bear market siren
The market may long for a peaceful passage, but we're gearing up for what looks to be more akin to a rollercoaster expedition. Prepare for a potentially "Turbulent Thursday" and brace for what might become a "Frantic Friday."