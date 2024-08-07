- GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 as risk sentiment improves.
- Technical outlook: Neutral to bearish; key support at August 6 low (1.2672) and 200-DMA (1.2651).
- For bullish momentum, GBP/USD needs to hold above 1.2700 and aim for 50-DMA at 1.2785 and the 1.2800 mark.
The Pound Sterling bounced off daily/weekly lows and rose above the 1.2700 figure on Wednesday as risk appetite improved after a Bank of Japan (BoJ) official commented the BoJ wouldn’t raise rates amid market instability. Therefore, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2720 after touching a low of 1.2680.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD is neutral to bearishly biased after diving below the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2785. Sellers piercing of the latter sounded buyers’ alarms, which entered below the 1.2700 mark, yet remained in the backfoot as the Greenback strengthened.
The August 6th low at 1.2672 could be tested if GBP/USD slips under 1.2700, and losses could be deeper if it slumps beneath the 200-DMA at 1.2651.
Conversely, if buyers keep the GBP/USD above 1.2700 and lift the spot price toward the 50-DMA, that could exacerbate a test of the 1.2800 mark.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|-0.25%
|2.21%
|-0.45%
|-0.62%
|-1.21%
|1.68%
|EUR
|0.02%
|-0.24%
|2.24%
|-0.44%
|-0.63%
|-1.18%
|1.72%
|GBP
|0.25%
|0.24%
|2.46%
|-0.20%
|-0.40%
|-0.90%
|1.95%
|JPY
|-2.21%
|-2.24%
|-2.46%
|-2.59%
|-2.79%
|-3.31%
|-0.52%
|CAD
|0.45%
|0.44%
|0.20%
|2.59%
|-0.18%
|-0.72%
|2.15%
|AUD
|0.62%
|0.63%
|0.40%
|2.79%
|0.18%
|-0.50%
|2.36%
|NZD
|1.21%
|1.18%
|0.90%
|3.31%
|0.72%
|0.50%
|2.87%
|CHF
|-1.68%
|-1.72%
|-1.95%
|0.52%
|-2.15%
|-2.36%
|-2.87%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD continues to move sideways above 1.0900 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by strong gains in Wall Street's main indexes, helps the pair hold its ground.
USD/JPY holds near 147.00 after BoJ's Uchida-led volatility
USD/JPY remains strongly bid near 147.00 after testing 148.00 early Wednesday. Traders digest the dovish comments from the BoJ official Uchida, helping the Japanese Yen recover some ground, despite the upbeat mood. The Fed- BoJ policy divergence stays in the spotlight.
Gold tries to reclaim $2,400 following two-day slide
Gold stages a rebound and looks to stabilize at around $2,400 after closing the first two days of the week deep in negative territory. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be limiting XAU/USD's upside ahead of the 10-year US Treasury note auction.
Crypto Today: Morgan Stanley to offer Bitcoin to clients, Ethereum gears for $3,000, XRP steady above $0.50
Morgan Stanley advisors are ready to offer Bitcoin Spot ETF to their clients starting Wednesday, August 7. Bitcoin makes a comeback above $57,000, Ether gears for recovery to $3,000 and XRP gains ground above support at $0.50.
JPY weaker, VIX falling, stocks rebound, what's next?
The Dollar is currently starting to appreciate again against most other currencies. In light of the negative headlines from the economic sight the Greenback might weaken again, though.