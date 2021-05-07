Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Can America's cooldown send sterling above 1.40?

GBP/USD spikes to over one-week tops, around 1.3970 on weaker NFP report

The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bets during the early North American session and shot to over one-week tops, around the 1.3970 region in reaction to the dismal US jobs report. The headline NFP showed that the US economy added only 266K new jobs in April as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a reading of nearly one million. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised down to 770K from 916K reported previously and the unemployment rate unexpectedly edged higher to 6.1% from 6.0% in March. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3982 Today Daily Change 0.0091 Today Daily Change % 0.66 Today daily open 1.3891 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3863 Daily SMA50 1.3857 Daily SMA100 1.3779 Daily SMA200 1.3445 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3941 Previous Daily Low 1.3857 Previous Weekly High 1.3976 Previous Weekly Low 1.3803 Previous Monthly High 1.4009 Previous Monthly Low 1.3669 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3889 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3909 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3852 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3813 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3768 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3935 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.398 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4019

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Can America's cooldown send sterling above 1.40? UK GDP, US consumer eyed

GBP/USD has bounced as the BOE upgraded its outlook and horrible US jobs figures. UK GDP and US consumer figures promise another busy week in cable. Early May's daily chart shows bears are gaining some ground. Something is more than nothing – the Bank of England monetary policy tweak has pushed up the pound, while concerns about road bumps in the US economy have kept the dollar from storming the board. Can the upswing continue? Economic data has rising prominence as covid concerns fade on both sides of the pond. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: UK elections outweigh Nonfarm Payrolls impact and favor the bulls

GBP/USD has been drifting higher as Conservatives have come on top in a by-election. US Nonfarm Payrolls and speculation about the vote in Scotland are set to move the currency pair. Hartlepool – a place where many GBP/USD traders are unable to locate on the map – is breaking the typical pre-Nonfarm Payrolls silence. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have won a by-election for the Northern seat, defeating the opposition Labour Party in its heartland. Such a victory provides some political calm. Read more...