GBP/USD spikes to over one-week tops, around 1.3970 on weaker NFP report

- GBP/USD rallied to over one-week tops amid dismal NFP-led broad-based USD selloff.
- The US economy added 266K jobs in April and the jobless rate ticked higher to 6.1%.
The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bets during the early North American session and shot to over one-week tops, around the 1.3970 region in reaction to the dismal US jobs report.
The headline NFP showed that the US economy added only 266K new jobs in April as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a reading of nearly one million. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised down to 770K from 916K reported previously and the unemployment rate unexpectedly edged higher to 6.1% from 6.0% in March.
The disappointing details reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period and triggered some aggressive selling around the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the GBP/USD pair. However, the uncertainty over the outcome of the Scottish election might cap the upside.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the key 1.4000 psychological mark before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3891
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3863
|Daily SMA50
|1.3857
|Daily SMA100
|1.3779
|Daily SMA200
|1.3445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3941
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3857
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3889
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3909
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3852
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3813
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3935
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.398
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4019
