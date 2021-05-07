GBP/USD spikes to over one-week tops, around 1.3970 on weaker NFP report

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD rallied to over one-week tops amid dismal NFP-led broad-based USD selloff.
  • The US economy added 266K jobs in April and the jobless rate ticked higher to 6.1%.

The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bets during the early North American session and shot to over one-week tops, around the 1.3970 region in reaction to the dismal US jobs report.

The headline NFP showed that the US economy added only 266K new jobs in April as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a reading of nearly one million. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised down to 770K from 916K reported previously and the unemployment rate unexpectedly edged higher to 6.1% from 6.0% in March.

The disappointing details reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period and triggered some aggressive selling around the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the GBP/USD pair. However, the uncertainty over the outcome of the Scottish election might cap the upside.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the key 1.4000 psychological mark before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.39
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.3891
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3863
Daily SMA50 1.3857
Daily SMA100 1.3779
Daily SMA200 1.3445
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3941
Previous Daily Low 1.3857
Previous Weekly High 1.3976
Previous Weekly Low 1.3803
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3889
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3909
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3852
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3813
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3768
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3935
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.398
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4019

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD surges above 1.21 on poor US jobs figures

EUR/USD surges above 1.21 on poor US jobs figures

EUR/USD is surging above 1.21 after the US reported an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April against nearly one million expected. The dollar is under immense pressure. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections

GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections

GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD revisits three-month highs above $1820 ahead of NFP

XAU/USD revisits three-month highs above $1820 ahead of NFP

Gold bulls have eyes on a 61.8% Fibo monthly target of $1,850. Shorter-term, the bears can target at least a drift to a 38.2% Fibo at 1.807 or the daily support, near $1,800.

Gold News

Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case

Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case

Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.

More Dogecoin News

Nasdaq Technical view, key chart levels

Nasdaq Technical view, key chart levels

The Nasdaq sits at a key juncture as it opens for trading on Thursday. Recent strong earnings from big tech have put the spotlight on the underperformance of the Nasdaq versus other major indices.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures