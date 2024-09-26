- The Pound Sterling recovers to near 1.3350 against the US Dollar as investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 50 bps in November.
- Investors await the Fed Powell’s speech on Thursday and the PCE inflation data for August on Friday.
- The BoE is expected to follow a shallow monetary policy-easing cycle.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) rebounds slightly from the key support near 1.3300 against the US Dollar (USD) in Thursday’s London session after correcting sharply on Wednesday. The GBP/USD finds cushion as investors have broadly underpinned the Pound Sterling against the Greenback due to firm speculation that the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy-easing cycle would be deeper and faster than the one to be followed by the Bank of England (BoE) in the remainder of the year.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the central bank is expected to reduce its key borrowing rates further by 75 basis points (bps) in the remaining two meetings this year, suggesting that there will be one 50 bps and one 25 bps rate cut. 30-day Federal fund futures pricing data shows that the probability of the Fed reducing interest rates by a larger-than-usual margin in November has increased to 61% from 39% a week ago.
For fresh interest rate cues, investors will focus on speeches from various Fed policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell, scheduled in the North American session. Last week, in the press conference after the monetary policy decision of the 50 bps interest rate cut, Powell emphasized remaining data-dependent for further policy action.
On the economic front, market participants await the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be published on Friday. Signs of further slowdown in inflationary pressures would prompt market expectations of a Fed 50 bps interest rate cut, while hot figures would weaken them.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling trades with caution against its major peers
- The Pound Sterling trades cautiously against its major peers on Thursday due to the absence of top-tier United Kingdom (UK) economic data. Therefore, the British currency is expected to be influenced by the market sentiment and expectations for the BoE interest rate outlook.
- The market mood appears to be favorable for risk-perceived assets due to China’s massive stimulus and growing expectation of additional larger-than-usual interest rate cuts by the Fed. S&P 500 futures have posted significant gains in the European session, exhibiting a strong risk appetite of investors.
- Meanwhile, the BoE is projected to deliver one interest rate cut in any of its two policy meetings remaining this year. The BoE’s policy-easing cycle appears to be shallower than that of other central banks as policymakers remain concerned over price pressures remaining persistent due to high inflation in the service sector. Annual service inflation, which is closely tracked by BoE officials, rose sharply to 5.6% in August from 5.2% in July.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling remains above 20-day EMA
The Pound Sterling edges higher at around 1.3345 in European trading hours against the US Dollar after correcting to near 1.3300 on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair faced some selling pressure after posting a fresh more-than-two-year high at 1.3430. The near-term outlook of the Cable remains firm as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3216 is sloping higher.
Earlier in September, the Cable strengthened after recovering from a corrective move to near the trendline plotted from the December 28, 2023, high of 1.2828, from where it delivered a sharp increase after a breakout on August 21.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifts above 60.00, suggesting an active bullish momentum.
Looking up, the Cable will face resistance near the psychological level of 1.3500. On the downside, the psychological level of 1.3000 emerges as crucial support.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.1100 ahead of Powell, Lagarde
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.1100 in European trading on Thursday, meeting fresh supply on the latest ECB report, which ramped up October rate cut bets. The downside, however, appears capped on a positive risk tone and a steady US Dollar. Powell and Lagarde eyed.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.3350 amid modest USD downtick
GBP/USD regains some positive traction and hovers near 1.3350 in the European session on Thursday. The pair capitalizes on a modest US Dollar downtick, as risk-recovery picks up pace due to China's additional stimulus measures. All eyes remain on Fedspeak, including Powell's speech.
Gold price consolidates in a range below all-time peak ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
Gold price remains confined in a narrow trading band, though the downside remains cushioned. Bets for another 50 bps Fed rate cut in November undermine the USD and lend support to the metal.
Why is ONDO’s price outlook bullish?
DefiLlama data shows that Ondo TVL reached a new ATH of $613.75 million. Ondo’s Supply Distribution metric shows whale accumulation. On-chain data shows that ONDO’s daily trading volume is rising, and the supply of exchanges is decreasing.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.