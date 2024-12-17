- The Pound Sterling moves higher after the UK labor market data for the three months ending October showed a strong wage growth.
- UK’s jobless rate steadied at 4.3% as expected, and 173K fresh workers were added to the labor force.
- Investors expect the BoE to leave interest rates unchanged, while the Fed is expected to cut them this week.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) rises sharply against its major peers on Tuesday after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for three months ending October. The British currency strengthens as Average Earnings Excluding bonuses, a key measure of wage growth, rose at a robust pace of 5.2%, faster than estimates of 5% and accelerating from the former 4.9% advance.
Bank of England (BoE) officials closely track wage growth data when deciding on interest rates as it is a major driving force to inflationary pressures in the UK service sector.
Meanwhile, Average Earnings Including bonuses also rose by 5.2%, faster than expectations of 4.6% and the former reading of 4.4%.
Robust wage growth data has strengthened the British currency, offsetting other components of the labor data release that weren't that GBP-positive. For example, in the three months ending October, the economy added 173K new workers, lower than the former release of 253K, upwardly revised from 219K. The ILO Unemployment Rate came in line with estimates and the prior release of 4.3%.
Higher wage growth suggests that UK service inflation could remain high, with fresh inflation data to be released on Wednesday. The core Consumer Price Index (CPI) – which excludes volatile items – is estimated to have grown by 3.6%, faster than the 3.3% advance in October.
Such an outcome would cement market expectations that the BoE will leave interest rates unchanged at 4.75% in the monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling awaits Fed-BoE policy meetings, UK inflation data
- The Pound Sterling ticks higher to near the psychological resistance of 1.2700 against the US Dollar (USD) in Tuesday’s London session. The GBP/USD pair moves higher as the USD wobbles, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovering near an almost three-week high around 107.00 ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy announcement on Wednesday.
- According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are almost certain that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%-4.50%. As the Fed is widely anticipated to cut its key borrowing rates, investors will pay close attention to Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at a press conference and the dot plot for fresh interest rate guidance.
- Market participants expect the Fed to shift its policy stance from “dovish” to “slightly hawkish” on the assumption that upside risks to inflation have accelerated while downside risks to employment have diminished, according to the latest Bloomberg survey.
- The Flash US S&P Global PMI report for December also showed that employment edged higher in December, up for the first time in five months, reflecting a second successive monthly rise in manufacturing jobs and the first increase in service sector employment since July.
- In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the monthly US Retail Sales data for November, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. The Retail Sales data, a key measure of consumer spending, is estimated to have grown by 0.5%, faster than the former release of 0.4%.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling hovers near 20-day EMA
The Pound Sterling moves higher to near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2815 against the US Dollar (USD). The GBP/USD pair rebounded after gaining ground near the upward-sloping trendline around 1.2600, which is plotted from the October 2023 low of around 1.2035.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.
Looking down, the pair is expected to find a cushion near the psychological support of 1.2500. On the upside, the 200-day EMA near 1.2710 will act as key resistance.
