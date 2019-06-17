NZD/USD technical analysis: Little reaction to New Zealand current account data

- Higher than expected current account balance falls short to please buyers amid lesser than forecast current account to GDP ratio.
- Overbought RSI indicates pullback but 100-HMA holds the downside capped.
The NZD/USD pair showed little reaction to first quarter current account data while trading near 0.6530 during early Wednesday.
The Q1 2019 current account balance grew past $0.526 billion forecast and $-3.256 billion prior to $0.675 billion. However, the decline in the current account – GDP ratio to -3.6% versus -3.5% expected capped the Kiwi traders’ optimism.
The pair struggles between a small area occupied by the 100-hour moving average (HMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its 12-day decline.
While an upside clearance of 0.6533 can propel the pair towards 0.6550 and then to 200-HMA level of 0.6570, 0.6515 and 0.6500 may entertain sellers past-0.6525 break.
Considering overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI), chances of its pullback are brighter. In that case, the latest low surrounding 0.6487 and May month bottom around 0.6480 seem the key for bears.
Alternatively, an upside break of 0.6570 might not refrain from calling 0.6600 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6608 back to the chart.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 0.6534
- R2 0.6524
- R1 0.6509
- PP 0.65
-
- S1 0.6485
- S2 0.6476
- S3 0.646
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need a break above 1.1247, CNH strength may help
EUR/USD's ongoing pullback has taken the shape of a bullish reversal pattern on shot duration charts. The pair dropped from 1.1243 to 1.1181 on Tuesday, courtesy of the European Central Bank (ECB) President Draghi's dovish comments.
GBP/USD on the bids around 1.2565 amid a shift in UK’s political plays
With the growing expectations of soft Brexit, buyers carry their favor for the Pound, as the pair trades around 1.2565 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. UK CPI, the voting and FOMC will provide a fresh impulse for trading.
USD/JPY rallies beyond mid-108.00s on Trump's positive comments
Trump said he will have an extended meeting with the Chinese President next week. This comes on the back of Draghi's dovish comments and triggers risk-on trade. Fading safe-haven demand weighs heavily on the JPY and remained supportive.
Gold: Summer 2016 highs in the 1370s in sight
Gold fell $10 shy of the Jan and April highs overnight that came in at around 1365. A run through there will open the summer 2016 highs in the 1370s ahead of the Sep 2013 highs in the 1435s.
New Zealand Q1 GDP Preview: reaction or overaction?
Gross domestic product is projected be 2.4% y/y in the first quarter slightly ahead of the 2.3% rate in the final quarter of last year. Quarterly GDP is expected to gain 0.6% in the first quarter the same as in the previous period.