NZD/USD surges to near 0.5700 on Trump’s friendly talk with China

NZD/USD jumps strongly to near 0.5700 as US President Trump signaled that he could reach a deal with China.

Trump’s assumption of making a deal with China without imposing tariffs has diminished the risk-premium of the US Dollar.

The Fed is unlikely to be impacted by Trump’s call for immediate rate cuts.

The NZD/USD pair soars slightly above the key level of 0.5700 in Friday’s European session. The Kiwi pair strengthens amid an improvement in appeal of antipodeans after comments from United States (US) President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News on Thursday signaled that the nation could reach to a deal with China without using tariffs.

Donald Trump said that he discussed an array of issues with China, including TikTok, trade, and Taiwan before returning to the White House. He added, "It was a good, friendly conversation,” and a trade deal can be achieved “without exercising tariffs”.

During the inauguration ceremony, Trump threatened to impose 10% tariffs on China and 25% on Mexico and Canada.

Trump’s soft tone with China has improved the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) appeal, given that New Zealand (NZ) is one of the leading trading partners of China.

Meanwhile, Trump’s friendly talk with China has diminished risk premium of the US Dollar (USD), which had a strong run in last few months. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, tumbles to near 107.55, the lowest level in almost a month.

The Greenback has also faced selling pressure from Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, in which he endorsed the need for immediate interest rate cuts. With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately, and likewise, they should be dropping all over the world," Trump said.

Trump’s comments are unlikely to impact the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy stance, as the Fed is an independent body.