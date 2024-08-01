NZD/USD sticks to gains above mid-0.5900s, over one-week top despite weaker Chinese PMI

- NZD/USD struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to over a one-week peak.
- China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly contracted in July and acts as a headwind.
- The post-FOMC USD selling and the risk-on mood continue to lend support to the Kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair reverses an intraday dip that followed the disappointing release of the Chinese PMI and touches a one-and-half-week high during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade above mid-0.5900s and seem poised to build on this week's goodish rebound from the lowest level since April 19.
A private survey showed that business activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly shrank for the first time in nine months in July and pointed to underlying trouble in the world's second-largest economy. In fact, China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI fell from 51.8 in June to 49.8 last month, missing consensus estimates for a reading of 51.5 and undermining demand for antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is further undermined by bets for an early interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), especially after data showed that the domestic annual CPI rate fell to its lowest rate in three years in the June quarter. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, languishes near a two-week low touched after the Federal Reserve (Fed) opened the door to reduce borrowing costs as soon as September.
The US central bank acknowledged the recent progress on inflation and cooling in the labor market. Adding to this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at the post-meeting press conference, signaled the likelihood of an early rate cut if inflation stays in line with expectations. This drags the US Treasury bond yields to a multi-month low, which continues to weigh on the USD and should act as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone across the global equity markets could further undermine the safe-haven buck and lend some support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Thursday, leaving the NZD/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. The focus, meanwhile, will remain on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.
Economic Indicator
Caixin Manufacturing PMI
The Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by Caixin Insight Group and S&P Global, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in China’s manufacturing sector. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at both private-sector and state-owned companies. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation.The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Renminbi (CNY). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among goods producers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for CNY.Read more.
Last release: Thu Aug 01, 2024 01:45
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 49.8
Consensus: 51.5
Previous: 51.8
Source: IHS Markit
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases toward 0.6500 after mixed Aussie trade data, poor China PMI
AUD/USD is seeing fresh selling pressure, heading toward 0.6500 in the Asian session on Thursday. Mixed Australian trade data, unexpected China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI contraction and Mid-East geopolitical tensions weigh on the pair, as it reverses its post-Fed rebound.
USD/JPY regains 149.00 on the road to recovery
USD/JPY is paring losses to recover ground above 149.00 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair hit a new four-month low near 148.50, as the Fed-BoJ policy divergence remained in play alongside rising Middle East geopolitical tensions. US ISM PMI is next in focus.
Gold price retreats from two-week high amid positive risk tone, downside seems cushioned
Gold price gained strong positive traction on Wednesday after the Fed opened the door to reducing borrowing costs as soon as September. The US Treasury bond yields tumbled across the board after the Fed decision, dragging the US Dollar to its lowest level since July 18 and benefiting the non-yielding yellow metal.
Bitcoin declines after Fed holds rates steady
The Federal Reserve announced it would leave rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%, according to market expectations. The news led to Bitcoin and the crypto market experiencing a slight downturn. However, most market participants expect the SEC to cut rates as Q3 approaches a close.
FOMC: 'Twas the meeting before rate cuts
As was widely anticipated, the FOMC left the fed funds rate unchanged at the conclusion of today's meeting, but it opened the door to potentially easing policy at its next meeting on September 18.