NZD/USD recovers from 0.5800, focus is on RBNZ meeting

- NZD/USD rebounds from 0.5800 as the US Dollar gives back opening gains.
- Investors await the US PCE inflation for fresh Fed interest rate guidance.
- The RBNZ is expected to cut interest rates by 50 bps to 4.25%.
The NZD/USD pair bounces back to near 0.5850 in Tuesday’s North American session after posting a fresh yearly low of 0.5800 in the opening session. The Kiwi pair recovers as the US Dollar (USD) surrenders its intraday gains triggered after United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on other economies of North America from where he expects China to pour illicit drugs into the US economy.
Trump said he would impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and 10% on China in addition to 60%, which was mentioned in his election campaign. The initial reaction from the US Dollar was bullish, however, it failed to hold gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, drops below 107.00.
Meanwhile, investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the policy meeting held on November 7, which will be published at 19:00 GMT. In the policy meeting, the Fed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%-4.75%.
This week, investors will pay close attention to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for October, which will be published on Wednesday. Economists expect the inflation data to have accelerated from September readings on an annual basis. The month-on-month headline and core PCE inflation data are estimated to have grown steadily. The inflation data will significantly influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) likely interest rate action in the December meeting.
Going forward, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) will be influenced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision, which will be announced on Wednesday. According to a Reuters poll, the RBNZ is expected to cut interest rates by 50 bps to 4.25%. This would be the second straight 50 bps interest rate cut by the RBNZ and the third one of the current rate-easing cycle.
Economic Indicator
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces its interest rate decision after its seven scheduled annual policy meetings. If the RBNZ is hawkish and sees inflationary pressures rising, it raises the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to bring inflation down. This is positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) since higher interest rates attract more capital inflows. Likewise, if it reaches the view that inflation is too low it lowers the OCR, which tends to weaken NZD.Read more.
Next release: Wed Nov 27, 2024 01:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.25%
Previous: 4.75%
Source: Reserve Bank of New Zealand
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) holds monetary policy meetings seven times a year, announcing their decision on interest rates and the economic assessments that influenced their decision. The central bank offers clues on the economic outlook and future policy path, which are of high relevance for the NZD valuation. Positive economic developments and upbeat outlook could lead the RBNZ to tighten the policy by hiking interest rates, which tends to be NZD bullish. The policy announcements are usually followed by Governor Adrian Orr’s press conference.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0500 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day near 1.0500. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength amid a modest improvement seen in risk sentiment, helping EUR/USD hold its ground before the Fed publishes the minutes of the November policy meeting.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2600
GBP/USD loses its traction and trades below 1.2600 after rising above this level earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair's losses remain limited as the US Dollar struggles to find demand following mixed data releases. Markets await FOMC Minutes.
Gold stabilizes above $2,600 after sell-off on hope of ceasefire in Lebanon
Gold fluctuates above $2,600 on Tuesday after sliding almost three percent – a whopping $90 plus – on Monday due to rumors Israel and Hezbollah were on the verge of agreeing on a ceasefire. Whilst good news for Lebanon, this was not good news for Gold as it improved the outlook for geopolitical risk.
Trump shakes up markets again with “day one” tariff threats against CA, MX, CN
Pres-elect Trump reprised the ability from his first term to change the course of markets with a single post – this time from his Truth Social network; Threatening 25% tariffs "on Day One" against Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% against China.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.