NZD/USD Price Forecast: 0.6000 acts as key support

NZD/USD finds fresh buying interest near 0.6000, while the near-term trend remains bearish.

The US Dollar’s outlook remains firm due to multiple tailwinds.

Traders expect the RBNZ to cut interest rates again by 50 bps in November.

The NZD/USD pair bounces back from the psychological support of 0.6000 in Thursday’s European session. The Kiwi pair rebounds as the US Dollar (USD) corrects after posting a fresh high in 12 weeks. The US Dollar Index (DXY) faces pressure while attempting to break above the key resistance of 104.50.

The US Dollar could resume its upside trend amid uncertainty over United States (US) 2024 presidential elections. Meanwhile, the recent rally in the Greenback suggests that trades price in former US President Donald Trump’s victory over current Vice President Kamala Harris.

The US Dollar has also benefitted from growing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pursue a modest interest rate cut path.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is expected to remain weak as traders have priced in 50 basis points (bps) interest rate reduction from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in its last meeting of the year on November 27, a similar move seen on October 9. This would be the third straight interest rate cut by the RBNZ in a row.

NZD/USD finds a temporary support near 0.6000. However, the outlook of the Kiwi pair remains weak as it trades below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 0.6050. The Fibo tool is plotted from the July 29 low at 0.5857 to the September 30 high at 0.6380.

Downward-sloping 20- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near 0.6100 and 0.6130, respectively, suggests more weakness ahead.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates below 40.00, indicating a strong bearish momentum.

More downside is highly likely towards the August 15 low of 0.5974 and the round-level support of 0.5900 if the pair decisively breaks below the psychological support of 0.6000.

On the flip side, a reversal move above the October 8 high of 0.6146 will drive the asset towards the 50-day EMA at 0.6173 and the October 4 high near 0.6220.

NZD/USD daily chart