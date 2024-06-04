NZD/USD Price Analysis: Tests Bullish Flag breakout region

- NZD/USD drops as the US Dollar steadies ahead of US JOLTS Job Openings data.
- Weak US factory PMI report prompts Fed rate-cut bets.
- NZD/USD tests the Bullish Flag breakout region near 0.6170
The NZD/USD pair corrects modestly from fresh almost three-month high of 0.6200 in Tuesday’s European session. The Kiwi asset drops as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground after a sharp sell-off move on Monday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) finds a temporary cushion near 104.00. While the broader outlook of the US Dollar remains poor amid growing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin lowering its key interest rates in the September meeting.
Firm speculation for Fed rate-cuts in September is boosted by diminishing confidence of investors in the United States (US) economic strength. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI report for May and downwardly revised Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates have shaken investors’ confidence.
In today’s session, investors shift focus to the US JOLTS Job Openings data for April, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. US employers are estimated to have posted 8.34 million jobs, lower than the prior reading of 8.49 million. Lower job postings suggest easing labor market conditions.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar has performed strongly in last few trading sessions as investors worry about persistent price pressures in the kiwi economy, which keeps possibility of more rates hikes by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on the table.
NZD/USD delivers a modest corrective move and tests the strength of the Bullish Flag chart pattern breakout delivered on Monday. The above-mentioned chart formation exhibits an inventory adjustment process between institutional investors and retail participants. This pattern indicates a consolidation after a sharp upside move and it generally breaks towards the direction of the trend, which in this is upwards.
The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.6126 continues to provide support to the New Zealand Dollar bulls.
Meanwhile, the 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed above 60.00. A sustainable move above 60.00 will strengthen Kiwi bulls further.
An upside move above the round-level resistance of 0.6200 will drive the asset January 15 high near 0.6250, followed by January 12 high near 0.6280.
On the contrary, fresh downside would appear if the asset breaks below April 4 high around 0.6050 This would drag the asset towards the psychological support of 0.6000 and April 25 high at 0.5969.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6172
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6093
|Daily SMA50
|0.6015
|Daily SMA100
|0.6064
|Daily SMA200
|0.605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6194
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6133
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6171
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6152
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6112
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6091
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6274
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
