NZD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles between 200-day EMA and 0.6190 support

- NZD/USD struggles to extend two-day recovery moves, sidelined of late.
- Three-week-old descending resistance line guards immediate upside ahead of 200-day EMA.
- Horizontal area from early January appears strong support to watch amid bearish MACD signals, nearly oversold RSI conditions.
NZD/USD remains defensive near 0.6230, struggling to extend the two-day winning streak during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Kiwi pair grinds with an important trading range amid mixed oscillators.
That said, the quote currently jostles with a downward-sloping resistance line from February 02, close to 0.6250 by the press time, as the RSI (14) line seesaws around the oversold territory while the MACD signals are bearish.
The same suggests that the bearish bias remains intact with the downside room appearing limited.
As a result, a seven-week-old horizontal support area surrounding 0.6190 appears the key for the NZD/USD bears to watch during the quote’s further downside.
It’s worth noting that the Kiwi pair’s downside below 0.6190 could aim for 0.6100 while any further downside will need validation from the mid-November swing low surrounding 0.6060 before poking the 0.6000 threshold.
On the flip side, a daily closing beyond the aforementioned three-week-old resistance line will need to cross the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level surrounding 0.6275 to convince the NZD/USD buyers. In that case, a run-up toward the February 14 high near 0.6390 can’t be ruled out.
Overall, NZD/USD is likely to remain bearish but the downside needs validation from 0.6190.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.623
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.6233
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6334
|Daily SMA50
|0.6352
|Daily SMA100
|0.6181
|Daily SMA200
|0.6185
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6252
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6202
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6391
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6193
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6531
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.619
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6206
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6156
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6256
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6279
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
