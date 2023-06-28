NZD/USD Price Analysis: Prints fresh two-week low around 0.6110 as Chinese economy worsens further

- NZD/USD has refreshed its two-week low at 0.6113 amid a bleak outlook for China.
- Investors have turned risk-averse ahead of the speech from Fed Jerome Powell.
- NZD/USD is consistently forming lower highs, which indicates that investors are capitalizing on each pullback as a selling opportunity.
The NZD/USD pair has printed a fresh two-week low at 0.6113 in the early European session. More downside in the Kiwi asset is anticipated as Chinese economic prospects are worsening further due to bleak demand and weak exports.
China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that corporate profits contracted 12.6% in May above an 18.2% drop in April due to weak households demand. It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China and the weak economic outlook of China would be weighing pressure on the New Zealand Dollar.
S&P500 futures are showing caution despite a bullish settlement on Tuesday. Investors have turned risk-averse ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell to assess the interest rate guidance.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to keep stability above the immediate resistance of 102.60.
NZD/USD is consistently forming lower highs on a two-hour scale, which indicates that investors are capitalizing on each pullback as a selling opportunity. The Kiwi asset has been failing to auction above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6160, which portrays that the long-term trend is bearish.
Action in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) indicates that 60.00 is a barricade and territory below 40.00 is consistently tested. This conveys that the bullish momentum is active.
Further downside below the intraday low at 0.6113 will expose the asset to June 05 low at 0.6041. A slippage below the latter would expose the asset to psychological support at 0.6000.
Alternatively, a confident break above May 17 high at 0.6261 will drive the Kiwi asset toward May 19 high at 0.6306 followed by May 08 high around 0.6360.
NZD/USD two-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6119
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|0.6163
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6135
|Daily SMA50
|0.6172
|Daily SMA100
|0.6202
|Daily SMA200
|0.6158
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6202
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6143
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6237
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6116
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6165
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6179
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6137
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6111
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6195
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6228
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6254
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
