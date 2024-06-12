NZD/USD Price Analysis: Posts fresh four-month high near 0.6220 after soft US Inflation report

- NZD/USD refreshes four-month high near 0.6220 as softer-than-expected US CPI report boosts Fed rate-cut bets for September.
- Investors await the Fed’s policy decision.
- The Kiwi asset sets to deliver an Inverted H&S breakout.
The NZD/USD pair shoots to a four-month high near 0.6220 in Wednesday’s New York session. The Kiwi asset strengthens as the soft United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May has boosted the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate-cut bets for the September meeting, which has improved the risk appetite of market participants significantly.
Meanwhile, market volatility is expected to remain high as investors brace for Fed’s monetary policy outcome in the late New York session. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%.
Investors will majorly focus on the Fed’s dot-plot, which indicates where policymakers see interest rates heading. Fed officials are expected to project fewer rate cuts than three anticipated in March as they lack confidence that inflation will sustaining return to the 2% target. However, soft inflation for May would improve their confidence that the disinflation process has resumed.
On the Kiwi front, firm expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will keep interest rates at their current levels for the entire year has kept the New Zealand Dollar upbeat.
NZD/USD seems confident to deliver a breakout of the Inverted Head and Shoulder (H&S) chart pattern on a daily timeframe. A breakout move of the above-mentioned chart formation results in a bullish reversal. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.6130 continues to remain a major cushion for the New Zealand Dollar bulls. Upward-sloping 50-DEMA near 0.6085 suggests that the overall trend is bullish.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumps into the 60.00-80.00 range. Should the oscillator establish itself in this range, momentum would lean toward the upside.
More upside would appear if the asset stabilizes above the intraday high of 0.6220, which will expose the asset January 15 high near 0.6250, followed by January 12 high near 0.6280.
On the contrary, fresh downside would appear if the asset breaks below April 4 high around 0.6050 This would drag the asset towards the psychological support of 0.6000 and April 25 high at 0.5969.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6214
|Today Daily Change
|0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|1.16
|Today daily open
|0.6143
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6136
|Daily SMA50
|0.6037
|Daily SMA100
|0.6068
|Daily SMA200
|0.6056
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6151
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6117
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6216
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6101
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.613
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6103
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6089
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6191
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh highs as US CPI inflation cools
The offered stance of the Greenback gathers pace and lifts EUR/USD to fresh daily highs north of 1.0800 the figure in the wake of the release of US inflation data in May.
GBP/USD advances past 1.2800 on US CPI data
GBP/USD accelerates its gains and surpasses 1.2800 on the back of the renewed selling interest in the US Dollar, which was particularly exacerbate by lower-than-expecyted prints from US inflation gauged by the CPI.
Gold recedes from tops past $2,340 ahead of Fed
Following the post-CPI advance to three-day highs past the $2,340 mark per troy ounce, Gold prices now seem to have digested that initial move and give away some gains amidst the weaker Dollar and declining yields ahead of the FOMC event due later in the session.
Worldcoin bottoms out as Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI
Elon Musk unexpectedly withdraws his legal case against OpenAI, Sam Altman, and Greg Brockman. Musk’s lawsuit has been dropped without prejudice, meaning Tesla CEO could activate the case at a later stage.
US Federal Reserve Preview: Interest rates seen on hold, dot plot to take investors’ attention
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold policy rate unchanged. Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the timing of the policy pivot.