NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi buyers flex muscles despite recent inaction below 0.6300

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains depressed inside immediate triangle formation.
  • Golden cross, steady RSI keeps Kiwi pair buyers hopeful.
  • Bulls need validation from 0.6310 to retake control.

NZD/USD remains mostly steady around 0.6285-80 as it makes rounds inside a symmetrical triangle formation established since the last Friday.

Even so, the Kiwi pair buyers remain hopeful amid the “golden cross” on the hourly chart. That said, the golden cross is a moving average crossover suggesting further upside of the underlying by the 50-SMA’s piercing of the 200-SMA from below.

Apart from the “golden cross”, a steady RSI (14) line also underpins the continuation of a slower grind toward the north.

However, the NZD/USD buyers need to cross the stated triangle’s upper line, around 0.6300 by the press time, for confirmation.

It’s worth noting that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its May 11-12 downturn, near 0.6310, may act as the final defense of the Kiwi pair sellers before directing the quote towards the monthly high surrounding 0.6385.

On the contrary, a downside break of the stated triangle’s bottom line, close to 0.6275 at the latest, isn’t an open invitation to the NZD/USD bears as 50-SMA and 200-SMA, respectively near 0.6270 and 0.6260, can prod the downside moves.

Following that, the one-week-old ascending support line, close to 0.6215 at the latest, appears the key to watch for the pair sellers to break before taking control.

NZD/USD: Hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6285
Today Daily Change 0.0163
Today Daily Change % 2.66%
Today daily open 0.6122
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6226
Daily SMA50 0.6228
Daily SMA100 0.6274
Daily SMA200 0.6157
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6306
Previous Daily Low 0.6117
Previous Weekly High 0.6306
Previous Weekly Low 0.6117
Previous Monthly High 0.6389
Previous Monthly Low 0.6111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6189
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6234
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6058
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5993
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5869
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6246
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6371
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6435

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

