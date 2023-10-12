NZD/USD Price Analysis: Corrects to near 0.6000 ahead of US inflation data

- NZD/USD faces selling pressure near 0.6040 as the US Dollar rebounds ahead of inflation data.
- The market mood is still upbeat as the Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50%.
- NZD/USD rebounded quickly after discovering buying interest near the support zone placed in a range of 0.5850-0.5870.
The NZD/USD pair dropped to near the psychological support of 0.6000 after facing selling pressure near 0.6040 in the European session. The Kiwi asset was offered as the US Dollar Index (DXY) discovered an interim support near 105.00.
The market mood is still upbeat as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50% due to rising US bond yields. Meanwhile, investors await the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
As per the estimates, monthly headline and core inflation grew at a 0.3% pace. The annualized core CPI data is seen softening to 4.1% against the 4.3% reading from August. The hot inflation report would set a hawkish tone for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy meeting in November.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar is expected to remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the general elections. A new political power is expected to run the island nation which will face challenges of weak economic outlook and high inflation.
NZD/USD rebounded quickly after discovering buying interest near the support zone placed in a range of 0.5850-0.5870 on a four-hour scale. The upside in the kiwi asset remains restricted near the horizontal resistance plotted from September 29 high at 0.6050. The major stabilizes above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.5980, which indicates that the medium-term trend has turned bullish.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) drops into the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that the bullish impulse has faded while the upside bias is still intact.
Going forward, a decisive break above September 29 high around 0.6050 would drive the major toward August 09 high at 0.6096. A breach of the latter would send the major toward July 31 high at 0.6226
On the flip side, a breakdown below the round-level support of 0.5900 would drag the major toward September 7 low at 0.5847. A slippage below the latter would expose the asset to the round-level support at 0.5800.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6003
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.6021
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5954
|Daily SMA50
|0.5956
|Daily SMA100
|0.606
|Daily SMA200
|0.6166
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6056
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6006
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.587
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6025
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6037
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5999
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5978
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5949
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6049
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6099
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
