NZD/USD Price Analysis: Continues losing streak amid firm US Dollar

- NZD/USD falls further to 0.6140 as the Fed’s hawkish remarks improve the US Dollar’s appeal.
- Sost US inflation reports have prompted Fed rate-cut prospects for September.
- China’s weak data weighs on the New Zealand Dollar.
The NZD/USD pair extends its losing streak for the third trading day on Monday. The Kiwi asset declines to near 0.6140 as the US Dollar (USD) clings to gains amid a tug of war between Federal Reserve (Fed) and market speculation for how much interest rates will be reduced this year.
Fed policymakers have acknowledged that the progress in inflation declining to bank’s target of 2% has resumed after the release of the cooler consumer and producer inflation reports for May. However, they want to see price pressures declining for months before considering rate cuts. Therefore, they expect room for only one rate-cut this year.
However, soft inflation reports have boosted market expectations for two rate cuts this year. The CME FedWatch tool shows that the Fed will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting and will cut again in the November or December meeting.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar weakens after various Chinese economic indicators suggested uncertainty over the economic outlook. In May, the House Price Index deflated by 3.9%, and Industrial Production and YTD Fixed Asset Investment grew slower than expected by 5.6% and 4%, respectively. However, Retail Sales rose by 3.7%, beat expectations of 3% and the prior release of 2.3%. The New Zealand (NZ) economy is one of the leading trading partners of China, and the latter’s weak economic performance impacts the Kiwi dollar.
NZD/USD declines while attempting to deliver a breakout of the Inverted Head and Shoulder (H&S) chart pattern formed on a daily timeframe. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is marked near 0.6215. The asset has declined below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.6130, which indicates an uncertain near-term outlook.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back into the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating that the upside momentum has faded.
Fresh downside would appear if the asset breaks below April 4 high around 0.6050 This would drag the asset towards the psychological support of 0.6000 and April 25 high at 0.5969.
On the contrary, a reversal move above June 12 high of 0.6222, which will expose the asset January 15 high near 0.6250, followed by January 12 high near 0.6280.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.612
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|0.6142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6142
|Daily SMA50
|0.6046
|Daily SMA100
|0.607
|Daily SMA200
|0.6061
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6176
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6115
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6222
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6099
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6152
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6113
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6052
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6205
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6234
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD clings to small recovery gains above 1.0700 on Monday following the previous week's slide. European political uncertainty continues to undermine the Euro and cap the pair's upside, while the US Dollar consolidates recent gains amid a tepid market mood.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2700 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Monday. The hawkish Fed expectations and a softer risk tone keep the US Dollar afloat, exerting downward pressure on the pair. Fedspeak remains next in focus.
Gold price attracts some sellers on hawkish Fed-inspired USD strength
Gold price (XAU/USD) meets with a fresh supply during the early European trading hours and erodes a part of Friday's positive move in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish surprise.
XRP stuck below $0.50 as Ripple CLO says SEC has abandoned demand for $2 billion fine
XRP struggles to make a comeback above sticky resistance at $0.50 on Monday as traders continue to assess the legal skirmishes between blockchain firm Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Weekend digest and a quiet start to the week
It will be a quiet start to the week on the data front. From Sweden, we get the Riksbank's Business Survey. Overnight, the RBA is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.