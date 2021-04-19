NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls defending the 38.2% Fibo support

- An upside extension in NZD/USD on the hourly chart is to play for in a weak US dollar environment.
- NZD/USD bulls are seeking a break of resistance.
It has been a bust start to the week for the bird with the ope offering a considerable downside gap only to be met with strong demand in European trade on the back of a vicious slide in the greenback:
DXY daily chart
The price action has distorted the downside bias and leaves prospects of an hourly bullish extension on the table as follows:
NZD/USD, 1-hour chart
So far, there is strong resistance on bullish attempts, but the price is holding at a 38.2% Fibonacci confluence that meets prior resistance structure looking left.
The bulls can continue to monitor for bullish price action and structure on a lower time frame for an optimal entry:
30-min chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
