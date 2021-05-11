NZD/USD pares losses below 0.7300 after China CPI, PPI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal

  • NZD/USD extends bounce off intraday low, stays pressure for the second consecutive day.
  • China CPI lagged behind upbeat expectations but PPI jumped to the highest since October 2017.
  • Market sentiment dwindles amid reflation fears, stimulus hopes and a light macro feed.

NZD/USD trims intraday losses to 0.21% while picking up bids around 0.7265 during early Tuesday. The kiwi pair recently took clues from China’s headlines inflation figures for April but the risk-off mood keeps the quote pressured for the second consecutive day.

China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) stepped back from -0.2% forecast to -0.3% MoM, well above -0.5% prior whereas the yearly CPI eased to +0.9% numbers versus +1.0% market consensus but crossing +0.4% previous readouts. However, the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose past 4.4% prior and 6.6% market expectations to the highest since October 2017 as flashing 6.8% numbers.

Read: China CPI 0.9% YoY vs expected 1.0% / PPI 6.8% YoY vs the expected 6.5%

Earlier in the day, New Zealand’s Electronic Card Retail Sales, covering 68% of core Retail Sales of NZ, jumped 108.7% YoY in April versus 5.1% prior. However, the NZD/USD bears take clues from risk catalysts while printing intraday losses.

Despite Friday’s US NFP debacle and the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials’ rejection of tapering, markets aren’t convinced as the flow of stimulus keeps signaling upside risk to inflation, which in turn may force the Fed to dial back some of the easy money measures. As a result, this Wednesday’s US CPI for April becomes the key to watch.

It’s worth mentioning that the US Republican Party members have recently eased their opposition to President Joe Biden’s heavy stimulus, easing the path for more relief packages.

Elsewhere, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Asia remain firm but the vaccine developments help battle the bears.

Moving on, risk-related headlines become the key for near-term NZD/USD direction while Wednesday’s US CPI, expected 3.6% versus 2.6% YoY, will be the key.

Technical analysis

Although 0.7305-10 guards short-term NZD/USD upside, an ascending trend line from early April, around 0.7150, becomes the key support to watch during the pair’s further weakness.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7262
Today Daily Change -19 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.26%
Today daily open 0.7281
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7195
Daily SMA50 0.714
Daily SMA100 0.7167
Daily SMA200 0.6959
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7306
Previous Daily Low 0.726
Previous Weekly High 0.7301
Previous Weekly Low 0.7115
Previous Monthly High 0.7287
Previous Monthly Low 0.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7278
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7288
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7259
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7236
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7213
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7305
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7328
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7351

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears

EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears

EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100

GBP/USD: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100

GBP/USD wobbles near late February tops after the heaviest run-up in three weeks. Immediate hurdle, RSI conditions suggest pullback towards previous key resistance. Multiple confluences will offer a bumpy ride to the bears, bulls aim for yearly top.

GBP/USD News

Gold is facing a wall of critical resistance

Gold is facing a wall of critical resistance

The price of gold is firmly in the bull's hands and that can be seen not only in the spot market but in the most recent CFTC positioning data and futures markets. Of late, money managers ...

Gold News

EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears

EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears

EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.

EUR/USD News

Currencies tumble as stocks erase gains

Currencies tumble as stocks erase gains

What started off as a strong day for risk appetite turned into losses for currencies and equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ hit record highs at the start of New York trade but peaked shortly after, shedding their gains to end the day lower.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures