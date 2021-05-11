NZD/USD pares losses below 0.7300 after China CPI, PPI

NZD/USD extends bounce off intraday low, stays pressure for the second consecutive day.

China CPI lagged behind upbeat expectations but PPI jumped to the highest since October 2017.

Market sentiment dwindles amid reflation fears, stimulus hopes and a light macro feed.

NZD/USD trims intraday losses to 0.21% while picking up bids around 0.7265 during early Tuesday. The kiwi pair recently took clues from China’s headlines inflation figures for April but the risk-off mood keeps the quote pressured for the second consecutive day.

China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) stepped back from -0.2% forecast to -0.3% MoM, well above -0.5% prior whereas the yearly CPI eased to +0.9% numbers versus +1.0% market consensus but crossing +0.4% previous readouts. However, the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose past 4.4% prior and 6.6% market expectations to the highest since October 2017 as flashing 6.8% numbers.

Read: China CPI 0.9% YoY vs expected 1.0% / PPI 6.8% YoY vs the expected 6.5%

Earlier in the day, New Zealand’s Electronic Card Retail Sales, covering 68% of core Retail Sales of NZ, jumped 108.7% YoY in April versus 5.1% prior. However, the NZD/USD bears take clues from risk catalysts while printing intraday losses.

Despite Friday’s US NFP debacle and the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials’ rejection of tapering, markets aren’t convinced as the flow of stimulus keeps signaling upside risk to inflation, which in turn may force the Fed to dial back some of the easy money measures. As a result, this Wednesday’s US CPI for April becomes the key to watch.

It’s worth mentioning that the US Republican Party members have recently eased their opposition to President Joe Biden’s heavy stimulus, easing the path for more relief packages.

Elsewhere, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Asia remain firm but the vaccine developments help battle the bears.

Moving on, risk-related headlines become the key for near-term NZD/USD direction while Wednesday’s US CPI, expected 3.6% versus 2.6% YoY, will be the key.

Technical analysis

Although 0.7305-10 guards short-term NZD/USD upside, an ascending trend line from early April, around 0.7150, becomes the key support to watch during the pair’s further weakness.