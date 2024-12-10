NZD/USD hangs near two-week low touched on Monday, holds above 0.5800 mark

NZD/USD drifts lower on Tuesday and is pressured by a combination of factors.

Bets for aggressive RBNZ easing and China’s economic woes weigh on the Kiwi.

Expectations for a less dovish Fed underpin the USD and contribute to the slide.

The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the vicinity of the 0.5800 mark or a near two-week low and attracts fresh sellers on Tuesday. Spot prices retain intraday bearish bias through the first half of the European session and currently trade around the 0.5825-0.5820 region, within striking distance of a one-year trough touched in November.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continues to be undermined by expectations for a more aggressive policy easing by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Adding to this, disappointing readings on China's exports and imports added to worries about a fragile recovery in the world's second-largest economy, which further undermined demand for antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi. This, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, exerts additional pressure on the NZD/USD pair.

In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, looks to build on the post-NFP bounce from a nearly one-month low amid bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will adopt a cautious stance on cutting interest rates. Moreover, the worsening Russia-Ukraine war and persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East drive some haven flows towards the buck. This, along with concerns about US President-elect Donald Trump's tariffs, weighs on the NZD/USD pair.

The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside, though traders might await the release of the US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday. The crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will be looked for cues about the interest rate outlook in the US and guide Fed policymakers on their decision later this month. This, in turn, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the NZD/USD pair.