NZD/USD falls to near 0.6200 due to diminishing dovish mood of Fed, China’s concerns

- NZD/USD extends losses as traders expect that the Fed will not deliver a 50 basis points rate cut in September.
- Traders await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI on Tuesday ahead of upcoming US employment data.
- New Zealand’s Terms of Trade Index rose by 2.1% QoQ in Q2, swinging from a previous 5.1% decline.
NZD/USD continues to lose ground for the third successive session, trading around 0.6200 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) receives support from diminishing odds of an aggressive interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve rate in September.
Traders await the ISM Manufacturing PMI data due later in the day. The focus will shift to upcoming US employment data, particularly the August Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), for further insights into the potential timing and scale of Fed rate cuts.
US Treasury yields continue to rise and provide support for the US Dollar, but its gains may be limited by growing expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed in September. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are nearly 70% confident of at least a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
In New Zealand, the Terms of Trade Index increased by 2.1% quarter-on-quarter in Q2, rebounding from a 5.1% decline in the previous quarter and surpassing market expectations of a 2.0% rise. Export prices saw a significant increase of 5.2% in the second quarter, recovering from a 0.3% decrease in the March quarter. Import prices also rebounded, rising by 3.1% after a sharp 5.1% drop in the prior period.
New Zealand's NZX 50 Index consolidates, hovering around 12,500, due to a lack of global drivers with Wall Street closed for Monday’s break. Traders assess July manufacturing PMI data from China, a key trading partner. Official figures indicated the sharpest contraction in factory activity in six months, while private survey readings suggested that the manufacturing sector had expanded for the seventh time this year.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends slide toward 0.6700 amid dismal Aussie data, dour mood
AUD/USD is losing further ground toward 0.6700 in Asian trading on Tuesday. The widening Australian Current Account deficit in the second quarter weighs on the pair alongside a modest US Dollar uptick and souring risk sentiment. The focus shifts to top-tier US economic data.
USD/JPY drops further to 146.50 amid souring risk sentiment
USD/JPY is holding lower ground near 146.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair drops as risk sentiment sours on renewed China worries and lifts the haven demand for the Japanese Yen. The downside, however, could be capped by the US Dollar rebound ahead of key data.
Gold buyers stay hopeful while $2,480 holds ahead of US ISM
Gold price is trading under pressure just below the $2,500 mark early Tuesday, consolidating the three-day downtrend after hitting fresh weekly lows. Gold price now looks forward to the top-tier US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for the next directional move.
AI tokens report gains, flipping heavy declines last week
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) crypto category showed gains on Tuesday, as most of the sector's tokens, including NEAR, ASI, ICP, RENDER and TAO, rallied.
Week ahead: US labour data and the BoC rate announcement in focus
With US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium confirming that it is time to begin easing policy as well as underlining the importance of the jobs market, this week’s jobs data may help determine how the Fed approaches its easing cycle.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.