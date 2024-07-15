NZD/USD falls to near 0.6100 due to weak Business NZ PSI, improved risk aversion

- NZD/USD edges lower as Business NZ PSI drops to 40.2 in June, marking its fourth consecutive monthly decrease.
- Kelly Eckhold, Chief Economist at Westpac, anticipates that the RBNZ will begin easing policy in February 2025.
- The US Dollar improves due to improved risk aversion following the attempted assassination of former US President Trump on Saturday.
NZD/USD depreciates to near 0.6100 during the Asian session on Monday. This decline can be linked to the Business NZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), which dropped to 40.2 in June, marking its fourth consecutive monthly decrease and the lowest activity level for a month without a COVID lockdown. The previous reading was 42.6.
Kelly Eckhold, Chief Economist at Westpac, noted in this week's analysis and forecasts that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) growth projections have been notably downgraded. More importantly, the RBNZ appears increasingly confident that annual inflation will soon fall below 3%. Eckhold expects the RBNZ to start easing policy in February next year, though an earlier move is possible and will depend on incoming data.
In China, New Zealand's top trading partner, Q2 GDP figures are expected later on Monday. Market forecasts indicate that the economy will slow down due to ongoing internal and external challenges. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of China will begin the Third Plenum today, a crucial meeting that could determine the country's long-term economic direction.
The US Dollar (USD) recovery is putting pressure on the NZD/USD pair. Risk aversion has intensified following the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump on Saturday. Analysts suggest that if this incident boosts Trump's election prospects, it could lead to so-called 'Trump-victory trades,' which may include a stronger US Dollar and a steeper US Treasury yield curve, per Reuters.
Despite hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures on Friday, the USD remained largely unaffected. The Core PPI rose 3.0% year-over-year in June, exceeding the expected 2.5% and the previous reading of 2.6%. Moreover, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell short of expectations in July, registering at 66.0 compared to the forecasted 68.5 and the previous 68.2.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attracts some sellers below 0.6800 ahead of Chinese data
The AUD/USD pair trades on a weaker note around 0.6770, snapping the four-day winning streak during the early Asian session on Monday. The recovery of the US Dollar provides some support to the pair.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0900 as US political violence boosts US Dollar
EUR/USD attracts some sellers around 1.0885 during the early Asian session on Monday. The major pair edges lower amid risk aversion, triggering a fresh bid of the US Dollar. The Eurozone May Industrial Production, July NY Empire State Manufacturing Index will be released on Monday, along with the Fed's Mary Daly speech.
Gold edges lower near $2,400 on US Dollar rebounds
Gold price trades in negative territory near $2,405 on Monday during the early Asian session. The hotter-than-expected Wholesale price inflation in the United States for June weighs on the precious metal.
Shiba Inu erases losses from past week, eyes 18% gains
Shiba Inu traders are anticipating the roll-out of futures contracts, products like Exchange Traded Funds that could boost the asset’s utility. An IBC report shows the contract is expected to be listed post Monday, July 15.
Trump Assassination Attempt: Gold, stocks set to decline on Republican sweep speculation Premium
Fist in the air and on with the fight that has been the historic picture that former President Donald Trump shortly after he survived an assassination attempt on his life. Trump was injured in his ear but seems to have come out stronger politically from the shocking political violence.