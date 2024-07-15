NZD/USD falls to near 0.6100 due to weak Business NZ PSI, improved risk aversion

NZD/USD edges lower as Business NZ PSI drops to 40.2 in June, marking its fourth consecutive monthly decrease.

Kelly Eckhold, Chief Economist at Westpac, anticipates that the RBNZ will begin easing policy in February 2025.

The US Dollar improves due to improved risk aversion following the attempted assassination of former US President Trump on Saturday.

NZD/USD depreciates to near 0.6100 during the Asian session on Monday. This decline can be linked to the Business NZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), which dropped to 40.2 in June, marking its fourth consecutive monthly decrease and the lowest activity level for a month without a COVID lockdown. The previous reading was 42.6.

Kelly Eckhold, Chief Economist at Westpac, noted in this week's analysis and forecasts that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) growth projections have been notably downgraded. More importantly, the RBNZ appears increasingly confident that annual inflation will soon fall below 3%. Eckhold expects the RBNZ to start easing policy in February next year, though an earlier move is possible and will depend on incoming data.

In China, New Zealand's top trading partner, Q2 GDP figures are expected later on Monday. Market forecasts indicate that the economy will slow down due to ongoing internal and external challenges. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of China will begin the Third Plenum today, a crucial meeting that could determine the country's long-term economic direction.

The US Dollar (USD) recovery is putting pressure on the NZD/USD pair. Risk aversion has intensified following the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump on Saturday. Analysts suggest that if this incident boosts Trump's election prospects, it could lead to so-called 'Trump-victory trades,' which may include a stronger US Dollar and a steeper US Treasury yield curve, per Reuters.

Despite hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures on Friday, the USD remained largely unaffected. The Core PPI rose 3.0% year-over-year in June, exceeding the expected 2.5% and the previous reading of 2.6%. Moreover, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell short of expectations in July, registering at 66.0 compared to the forecasted 68.5 and the previous 68.2.