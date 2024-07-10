NZD/USD drops to near 0.6100 as RBNZ opts to keep OCR unchanged

- NZD/USD depreciates as the RBNZ keeps the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.50% in its July meeting.
- The New Zealand Dollar struggles after the release of soft Consumer Price Index data from close trading partner China.
- The US Dollar appreciated after Fed’s Powell stated that a rate cut is not appropriate until the greater confidence of inflation slows down.
NZD/USD loses ground, trading around 0.6100 during Asian trading hours on Wednesday. This drop is driven by an interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). RBNZ has opted to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.50% in its July monetary policy meeting, marking the eighth consecutive meeting with no change.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) faces pressure following the release of soft Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from China, a key trading partner. Chinese CPI rose 0.2% YoY in June, down from a 0.3% increase in May. Market expectations had projected a 0.4% increase for the period. Chinese CPI inflation fell by 0.2% month-over-month in June, compared to a 0.1% decline in May, which was below the anticipated 0.1% decrease.
The US Dollar (USD) received support after the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before the US Congress on Tuesday. Despite acknowledging improving inflation figures, the Fed remains firmly cautious. Powell answered questions before the Senate Banking Committee on the first day of his Congressional testimony on Tuesday.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated, "More good data would strengthen our confidence in inflation." Powell emphasized that a "policy rate cut is not appropriate until the Fed gains greater confidence that inflation is headed sustainably toward 2%." He also noted that "first-quarter data did not support the greater confidence in the inflation path that the Fed needs to cut rates."
Traders are anticipating the second semi-annual testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as well as speeches by the Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Austan Goolsbee. Additionally, attention will be on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, set to be released on Thursday.
Economic Indicator
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces its interest rate decision after its seven scheduled annual policy meetings. If the RBNZ is hawkish and sees inflationary pressures rising, it raises the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to bring inflation down. This is positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) since higher interest rates attract more capital inflows. Likewise, if it reaches the view that inflation is too low it lowers the OCR, which tends to weaken NZD.Read more.
Last release: Wed Jul 10, 2024 02:00
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 5.5%
Consensus: 5.5%
Previous: 5.5%
Source: Reserve Bank of New Zealand
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) holds monetary policy meetings seven times a year, announcing their decision on interest rates and the economic assessments that influenced their decision. The central bank offers clues on the economic outlook and future policy path, which are of high relevance for the NZD valuation. Positive economic developments and upbeat outlook could lead the RBNZ to tighten the policy by hiking interest rates, which tends to be NZD bullish. The policy announcements are usually followed by Governor Adrian Orr’s press conference.
