NZD/USD drops to near 0.6100 as RBNZ opts to keep OCR unchanged

NZD/USD depreciates as the RBNZ keeps the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.50% in its July meeting.

The New Zealand Dollar struggles after the release of soft Consumer Price Index data from close trading partner China.

The US Dollar appreciated after Fed’s Powell stated that a rate cut is not appropriate until the greater confidence of inflation slows down.

NZD/USD loses ground, trading around 0.6100 during Asian trading hours on Wednesday. This drop is driven by an interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). RBNZ has opted to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.50% in its July monetary policy meeting, marking the eighth consecutive meeting with no change.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) faces pressure following the release of soft Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from China, a key trading partner. Chinese CPI rose 0.2% YoY in June, down from a 0.3% increase in May. Market expectations had projected a 0.4% increase for the period. Chinese CPI inflation fell by 0.2% month-over-month in June, compared to a 0.1% decline in May, which was below the anticipated 0.1% decrease.

The US Dollar (USD) received support after the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before the US Congress on Tuesday. Despite acknowledging improving inflation figures, the Fed remains firmly cautious. Powell answered questions before the Senate Banking Committee on the first day of his Congressional testimony on Tuesday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated, "More good data would strengthen our confidence in inflation." Powell emphasized that a "policy rate cut is not appropriate until the Fed gains greater confidence that inflation is headed sustainably toward 2%." He also noted that "first-quarter data did not support the greater confidence in the inflation path that the Fed needs to cut rates."

Traders are anticipating the second semi-annual testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as well as speeches by the Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Austan Goolsbee. Additionally, attention will be on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, set to be released on Thursday.