NZD/USD drops to near 0.6050 as annual inflation declines within the RBNZ target range

- NZD/USD falls to a two-month low of 0.6039 following the inflation data release on Wednesday.
- New Zealand's CPI rose 2.2% YoY in the September quarter, falling within the RBNZ target range of 1% to 3%.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic anticipates just one more interest rate cut of 25 basis points in 2024.
NZD/USD experiences a decline for the second consecutive day, trading around 0.6060 during Asian trading hours. The pair hit a two-month low of 0.6039 after the latest data showed that inflation in New Zealand has slowed to its lowest level in over three years.
In the September quarter, New Zealand's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.2% year-over-year, down from a 3.3% annual increase in the previous quarter. The CPI increased by 0.6% quarter-over-quarter in September, compared to a 0.4% rise in the June quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ.
Nicola Growden, the consumer prices manager at Stats NZ, noted, “For the first time since March 2021, annual inflation is within the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) target range of 1% to 3%. Prices are still increasing but at a slower rate than before.”
The US Dollar (USD) receives support, bolstered by strong jobs reports and inflation data that have reduced expectations for aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). As a result, markets are now forecasting a total of 125 basis points in rate cuts over the next year.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is currently a 94.1% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut in November, with no expectation of a larger 50-basis-point reduction.
On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic stated that he anticipates just one more interest rate cut of 25 basis points this year, as reflected in his projections during last month's US central bank meeting. "The median forecast was for 50 basis points beyond the 50 basis points already implemented in September, according to Reuters.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by Statistics New Zealand on a quarterly basis, measures changes in the price of goods and services bought by New Zealand households.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference quarter to the same quarter a year earlier. A high reading is seen as bullish for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Tue Oct 15, 2024 21:45
Frequency: Quarterly
Actual: 2.2%
Consensus: 2.2%
Previous: 3.3%
Source: Stats NZ
With the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) inflation target being around the midpoint of 2%, Statistics New Zealand’s quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI) publication is of high significance. The trend in consumer prices tends to influence RBNZ’s interest rates decision, which in turn, heavily impacts the NZD valuation. Acceleration in inflation could lead to faster tightening of the rates by the RBNZ and vice-versa. Actual figures beating forecasts render NZD bullish.
AUD/USD: Recovery remains capped below 0.6700
AUD/USD holds recovery below 0.6700 in the Asian session on Wednesday, having hit over a one-month low amid the Chinese stimulus scepticism-led risk aversion. However, a renewed US Dollar selling aids the pair's rebound alongside RBA Hunter's hawkish remarks.
USD/JPY stays weak near 149.00 amid risk aversion, BoJ commentary
USD/JPY is trading with mild losses near 149.00 early Wednesday. The risk-off impulse supports the safe-haven Japanese Yen while the US Dollar also loses ground and adds to the weight on the pair. Traders digest BoJ Adachi's comments for fresh cues on the policy outlook.
Gold buyers yearn for a daily close above $2,670
Gold price is building on the previous recovery early Wednesday, challenging the static resistance level at $2,670. Gold buyers stay optimistic amid a bullish technical setup on the daily time frame and broad risk aversion.
UK CPI set to grow below 2% target in September, core inflation to remain high
United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics will release the CPI report on Wednesday. The annual UK headline and core inflation are expected to ease in September. The UK CPI data could seal in a BoE November interest-rate cut, a scenario that would weigh on Pound Sterling.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
