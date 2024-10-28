NZD/USD depreciates to three-month lows near 0.5950 due to caution ahead of US election

NZD/USD has marked the three-month low at 0.5957 on Monday.

The US Dollar appreciates due to market caution ahead of the upcoming US presidential election.

The RBNZ is widely anticipated to deliver another 50-basis-point rate cut in November.

NZD/USD trims its daily losses, trading around 0.5970 during the European hours on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) receives support due to market caution ahead of the upcoming US presidential election in November.

Over the past three weeks, allies of former President Donald Trump have faced at least 10 court defeats in key battleground states that could impact the outcome of the November 5 election between Republican candidate Trump and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The downside risks for the NZD/USD pair is bolstered as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens as recent positive economic data from the United States (US) has fueled expectations for a more cautious stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in November.

The US Dollar receives support from the higher Treasury yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against its six major peers, trades around 104.30 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.12% and 4.28%, respectively, at the time of writing.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) faces pressure as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is anticipated to implement another 50-basis-point rate cut in its final policy meeting of the year in November. Markets are even factoring in a potential 75-point cut.

Meanwhile, China's Vice Minister of Finance, Liao Min, announced on Monday that the country would increase countercyclical adjustments in its macroeconomic policies to support economic recovery in the fourth quarter, expressing confidence in achieving the 5% growth target. Any positive developments from these initiatives could boost the NZD, given China’s significance as a major trading partner for New Zealand.