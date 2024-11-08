NZD/USD depreciates to near 0.6000 due to Trump’s tariff threat on Chinese goods

- NZD/USD receives downward pressure due to the threat of Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods.
- The NZD may appreciate as traders expect more stimulus measures from China as the NPC Standing Committee concluded its meeting.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that the central bank will continue evaluating economic data to guide future rate decisions.
NZD/USD depreciates as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) receives downward pressure from the concerns about Donald Trump’s proposals to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, given that New Zealand is a close trading partner to China. The NZD/USD pair trades around 0.6010 during the Asian session on Friday.
However, investors are hopeful about potential stimulus measures from China as the National People’s Congress Standing Committee concluded its five-day meeting. Any positive change in the Chinese economy could positively impact the New Zealand markets.
The slight improvement in the US Treasury yields provides support for the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against the other six major currencies, improves to near 104.50 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.20% and 4.33%, respectively, at the time of writing.
The NZD/USD pair rose by over 1% on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point cut to its benchmark overnight rate, setting a new target range of 4.50%-4.75% at its November meeting.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted that the US central bank will continue to monitor economic data to guide the "pace and destination" of future rate adjustments, noting that inflation is gradually easing toward the Fed’s 2% target. Investors are now focused on the upcoming preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment report, due on Friday.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the retreat to near 0.6650 as US Dollar finds footing
AUD/USD is back in the red, testing 0.6650 in Friday's Asian trading. A renewed US Dollar uptick undermines the pair, even as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot. However, the downside appears limited amid the RBA's hawkish stance and hopes for more Chinese stimulus could act as a tailwind for the Aussie.
USD/JPY drops back below 153.00 after Japan's verbal intervention
USD/JPY drops back below 153.00 early Friday, snapping the rebound. Japanese verbal intervention outweighs the upbeat market mood and the post-Fed US Dollar rebound, exerting a fresh bearish pressure on the pair. US sentiment data is next in focus.
Gold price slides back below $2,700 mark amid modest USD strength
Gold price met with a fresh supply and eroded a part of the overnight recovery gains. The Trump trade optimism revives the USD demand and weighs on the precious metal. Retreating US bond yields and bets for additional Fed rate cuts could help limit losses.
Bitcoin, crypto market remain in uptrend following 25 bps Fed rate cut
The crypto market has remained in the green following the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates. Historically, Bitcoin and the crypto market have reacted positively to low interest rate environments.
Outlook for the markets under Trump 2.0
On November 5, the United States held presidential elections. Republican and former president Donald Trump won the elections surprisingly clearly. The Electoral College, which in fact elects the president, will meet on December 17, while the inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.