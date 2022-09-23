- NZD/USD is expected to drop to near 0.5800 as the DXY has rebounded firmly.
- The impact of the Fed’s hawkish guidance will stay for longer.
- Investors have punished the kiwi dollar on weaker Trade Balance data.
The NZD/USD pair is coming out of the woods as the US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded firmly. The asset has been oscillating in a narrow range of 0.5836-0.5857 and is expected to deliver a downside break, which will drag the asset towards the critical support of 0.5800. Earlier, the asset witnessed a steep fall after failing to sustain above the crucial hurdle of 0.5880. A re-test of the fresh two-year low at 0.5804 will direct the decisive move ahead.
The US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded sharply after the momentum oscillators turned oversold on small timeframes. The DXY is still inside the consolidation range of 111.13-111.44 and an upside break of the same will drive the asset towards a fresh two-decade high at 111.81. The DXY is gaining momentum as the impact of the higher-than-expected hawkish monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stay for longer.
As per the Fed’s policy, the interest rates will peak at around 4.6%. The target for an optimal terminal rate structure has escalated significantly and its consequences have strengthened the negative market sentiment, which is supporting the DXY.
Going forward, the release of the S&P Global PMI will be of utmost importance. As per the preliminary estimates, the Manufacturing PMI will land lower at 51.1 vs. the prior release of 51.5. While the Services PMI will improve to 45.0 against the prior print of 43.7.
On the NZ front, weaker Trade Balance data pushed the kiwi bulls n the tenterhooks. The deficit in NZ Trade Balance data has widened further to -$12.28B vs. the prior release of -$11.97B on an annual basis. Also, the monthly deficit has widened to -$2,447M against the former figure of -$1,406M. The August report on Trade Balance dictates that the imports have advanced to $7.93B vs. the prior print of $7.76B. However, the export numbers have declined to $5.48 in comparison with the former release of $6.35B.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5838
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.5852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6037
|Daily SMA50
|0.6177
|Daily SMA100
|0.6252
|Daily SMA200
|0.6506
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5888
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5804
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.594
|Previous Monthly High
|0.647
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5856
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5836
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5764
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5725
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5892
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5932
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5976
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
