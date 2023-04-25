NZD/USD bears take back control on banking sector concerns

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
Share:
  • NZD/USD drops back towards Monday´s open as risk-off sentiment weighs. 
  • Banking sector worries have sunk equities and high beta currencies. 

NZD/USD is down some 0.45% into the closing of the US session and Tuesday´s trade after suffering a risk-off blow with the US Dollar tearing higher since the early Europen session. NZD/USD fell to a low of 0.6133 and from a high of 0.6187 on the day.

´´The reversal has come amid a slide in regional bank stocks, which has, in turn, led markets to question how locked in a May Fed hike actually is, and driven safe-haven buying of USDs,´´ analysts at ANZ Bank explained.

Consequently, high beta currencies, such as NZD have fallen as equities drop. The US Dollar index, DXY, benefitted from the risk-off flows and was last up 0.51% at 101.84, a touch off the highs at 101.949. Plunging deposits at First Republic Bank have reignited worries over the health of the banking sector. Additionally, UBS reported a 52% slide in quarterly income as it prepared to swallow fallen rival Credit Suisse.

´´Volatility thus remains elevated, and we may get even more locally today with the release of March trade data, which will only serve as a reminder to markets of NZ’s yawning current account gap – something that we see as a downside risk to our expectation of a mild NZD appreciation in 2023,´´ the analysts at ANZ Bank explained, adding, ´´we also get AU Consumer Price Index data today, which is key given the NZD’s correlation to the AUD.´´

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.614
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 0.6167
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6232
Daily SMA50 0.622
Daily SMA100 0.6296
Daily SMA200 0.6163
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.617
Previous Daily Low 0.6125
Previous Weekly High 0.6227
Previous Weekly Low 0.6126
Previous Monthly High 0.6298
Previous Monthly Low 0.6084
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6153
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6142
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6138
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6109
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6093
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6183
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6199
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6228

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD corrective bounce seeks acceptance from 0.6655 hurdle and Australia inflation

AUD/USD corrective bounce seeks acceptance from 0.6655 hurdle and Australia inflation

AUD/USD prints mild gains around 0.6630 as it consolidates the biggest daily loss in a week ahead of the Australia Consumer Price Index (CPI) amid early Wednesday. The Aussie pair rebounds from a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since late March.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD licks its wounds near 1.0970 after banking woes propelled the biggest daily fall in six weeks

EUR/USD licks its wounds near 1.0970 after banking woes propelled the biggest daily fall in six weeks

EUR/USD bears take a breather after witnessing the biggest daily loss in 1.5 months, making rounds to 1.0980-70 during the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The Euro pair seeks fresh clues after the banking fears roiled the market sentiment and fuelled the US Dollar’s demand.

EUR/USD News

Gold bulls attack $2,000 amid banking, United States default woes

Gold bulls attack $2,000 amid banking, United States default woes

Gold price stays on the front foot around $2,000 during a three-day winning streak amid early Wednesday. The bright metal benefits from the risk aversion wave, mainly led by the fresh banking fears and woes surrounding the United States debt ceiling expiration.

Gold News

Bitcoin price climbs back above $28,000 as First Republic Bank crashes by 50%

Bitcoin price climbs back above $28,000 as First Republic Bank crashes by 50%

Bitcoin price detached from the stock markets and rallied towards the end of Q1 following the recent banking crisis. Now the odds of a similar occurrence are making rounds thanks to the First Republic Bank’s decline and how it could potentially trigger another crisis.

Read more

Alphabet Stock Earnings: GOOGL gains on beat, but YouTube and ad network decline

Alphabet Stock Earnings: GOOGL gains on beat, but YouTube and ad network decline

Alphabet (GOOGL) stock rose 3.5% afterhours on Tuesday to $108.26. The owner of Google reported $1.17 per share in GAAP earnings, a full 10 cents ahead of consensus. Revenue of $69.8 billion was nearly a billion dollars ahead of consensus but rose less than 3% YoY.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures