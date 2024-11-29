Nvidia stock recovered on Friday as coming chip curbs on China seem less strict

- Bloomberg reports that new chip curbs on China might be less strict.
- The rules are set to be released next week by the outgoing Biden administration.
- Equipment makers like Lam Research and Applied Materials are said to be less affected.
- NVDA stock rose more than 2% on Friday after falling most of the week.
Following a dismal week of trading for Nvidia (NVDA), shares of the leading designer of chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) computing rose more than 2%. The basis for the market’s renewed interest is a Bloomberg article showing that government curbs on advanced chip sales to the Chinese market might be watered down compared with earlier predictions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), of which Nvidia is a member, advanced 0.42% as the wider market gained ground. This was about half the advance of the NASDAQ on Friday.
Nvidia stock news
A Bloomberg article on Friday reported that Biden administration officials had watered down a harsher earlier version of a final executive order for limiting China’s access to certain chips and equipment used to make those chips.
Originally, a total of six suppliers to Huawei were to be added to a trade restriction list. However, ChangXin Memory Technologies has now been stricken from that list, according to anonymous sources in the Bloomberg story. Others may not make the list either.
ChangXin is working on making AI-enabled memory technologies. Officials in Washington have faced intense lobbying from US chip equipment makers, as well as other important firms in the Netherlands and Japan, according to the article.
Those foreign firms are said to be Tokyo Electron and ASML, but also US firms KLA Corp (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX). The latter US firms had said earlier versions of the rules would put them at an unfair disadvantage.
The new rules, expected to be released next week by the outgoing Biden administration, would also place new curbs on Chinese chip equipment makers instead of Chinese chip makers. This would allow the chip makers to continue buying equipment from US manufacturers.
Taiwan’s Foxconn has recently denied that it will face major headwinds from proposed tariffs stemming from the incoming Donald Trump administration. One of the world’s largest contract manufacturers, Foxconn is currently building a large plant in Mexico to fabricate Nvidia’s GB200 AI servers.
President-elect Trump has said he wishes to add 25% tariffs to goods coming from Mexico but then seemed to change his mind after a call with Mexico’s new leader, President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Though it might not be related, Foxconn spent more than $30 million to procure new land and factory buildings in Texas this month.
Nvidia stock forecast
After trending lower most of the week following last week's earnings induced sell-off, Nvidia stock took back some of those losses. NVDA stock lost 2.65% for the week, which was much better than it looked around lunchtime on Wednesday. The previous week they chalked up a new all-time high of $152.89 in the leadup to earnings.
Following Wednesday's Doji daily candlestick, Friday's gains could mean that next week turns into another rally back toward that all-time high. The low $130s now look like support and NVDA is back above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). If next week sees more weakness, then the 100-day SMA near $126 sits right below for comfort.
NVDA daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0550, looks to post weekly gains
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight channel at around 1.0550 in the American session on Friday as trading action remains subdued with US financial markets heading into the weekend early. The pair looks to end the week in positive territory.
GBP/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.2700
After climbing to its highest level in over two weeks at 1.2750, GBP/USD reverses direction and declines to the 1.2700 area on Friday. In the absence of fundamental drivers, investors refrain from taking large positions. Nevertheless, the pair looks to snap an eight-week losing streak.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds near $2,650
Gold retreats from the daily high it set above $2,660 but manages to stay afloat in positive territory at around $2,650, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 1% on the day. Despite Friday's rebound, XAU/USD is set to register losses for the week.
Bitcoin attempts for the $100K mark
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its recovery and nears the $100K mark on Friday after facing a healthy correction this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) closed above their key resistance levels, indicating a rally in the upcoming days.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.