Nvidia stock dinged by report of overheating Blackwell chips

Nvidia sinks 3% as report surfaces of overheating Blackwell AI chips
- The Information reports that Blackwell chips are overheating at data centers.
- Nvidia reports Q3 earnings on Wednesday with Wall Street expecting more than $33 billion in revenue.
- Dow Jones sheds weight as NVDA retreats 1.28% on Monday.
- Google is working with Nvidia supercomputer to study quantum computing.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock slumped 3% at the start of trading on Monday after a report over the weekend shed light on allegations from customers that the chipmaker’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) chip is having problems with overheating.
On Sunday, The Information reported that Nvidia's newest Blackwell GPU chip has been known to overheat when working in concert with others in large server racks. This could prove to be a snag for Nvidia’s rollout schedule as customers deal with the setback.
Nvidia stock ended the day 1.28% lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which it is a member, fell 0.13% on the day.
Nvidia stock news
The Information reported that many of Nvidia’s AI customers are having to re-jigger their data centers as overheating caused by the inclusion of Blackwell graphics processing units deals a blow to their operations. Hyperscalers like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) are all thought to be facing similar issues.
Nvidia has been releasing statements in an attempt to tamp down worries and calling the situtation normal "iterations" of a new product.
The Blackwell GPUs, which were first rolled out in the second quarter and continue to have a large, constrained backorder, are set up in sets of 72 on server racks. The server racks are then overheating and failing to meet workload requirements due to downtime.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds a Blackwell GPU on the left and an H100 GPU on the right. (Source:Nvidia)
Packed with 208 billion transistors each, the Blackwell GPUs are said to work between seven and 30 times better on a performance basis for AI iterations than Nvidia’s previous generation of H100 GPUs. Astoundingly, it is said to use just a fraction of the energy as the previous generation as well, in some cases just 4% of the prior level of power.
In other news, Nvidia is working in partnership with Google to build quantum AI processors. Engineers at Google are utilizing a Nvidia supercomputer that has stitched together 1,024 H100 chips to study the physics of quantum processors.
“AI supercomputing power will be helpful to quantum computing’s success,” Nvidia executive Tim Costa said in a statement. “Google’s use of the CUDA-Q platform demonstrates the central role GPU-accelerated simulations have in advancing quantum computing to help solve real-world problems.”
This all precedes Nvidia’s Q3 results, which are scheduled to be released in Wednesday’s post-market. Wall Street projects adjusted earnings per share of $0.74 on revenue just above $33 billion.
Nvidia stock forecast
Ahead of the earnings release on Wednesday, which is the main point of interest this week on the Street, NVDA stock has tilted below the $140.76 former resistance level from June 20. That's a bad sign, but everyone knows all will depend on the outlook given on Wednesday evening. Nvidia's a $3.5 trillion company, so why not $4 trillion?
The next resistance level is in the area just north of $149, while true support hangs much lower in the vicinity of $92 and $96. If the market sees a good quarter but nothing to write home about, expect shares to drift back into the $120s.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is looking a tad glum or bearish at the moment. The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $125 seems like a pullback catcher if it comes to that.
NVDA daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Fresh declines should not be ruled out
AUD/USD came under renewed and strong downside pressure on Wednesday, breaking below the 0.6500 support to hit new two-day lows amid further improvement in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: There is no life above 1.0600… for now
The resumption of the buying pressure lent extra wings to the Greenback and dragged EUR/USD to the boundaries of the key 1.0500 region, all following another unsuccessful attempt to surpass the key 1.0600 hurdle.
Gold now retargets the $2,700 region
Following a pullback during the European trading hours, Gold regains its traction and climbs toward $2,650. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher, while rising US Treasury bond yields limit the pair's upside.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see 23% decline as investors are potentially rotating to other altcoins
Ethereum (ETH) trades near $3,040 on Wednesday as on-chain data reveals a mix of capitulation and profit-taking among long-term holders. The selling pressure stems from investors potentially rotating into other better-performing altcoins in the past week.
Sticky UK services inflation to keep BoE cutting gradually
Services inflation is set to bounce around 5% into the winter, while headline CPI could get close to 3% in January. That reduces the chance of a rate cut in December, but in the spring, we think there is still a good chance the Bank of England will accelerate its easing cycle.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.