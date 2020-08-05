MVIS Stock Price: MicroVision Inc skyrockets on CEO comments of a potential buyout

NASDAQ:MVIS rises 27% on Tuesday after CEO Sumit Sharma’s interview.

Retail investors remain bullish, but Wall Street is skeptical of the company.

NASDAQ:MVIS has surged once again on Tuesday, as the stock closed the trading session up a phenomenal 27%, ending the day at $2.54. Overall, MicroVision investors have enjoyed a 66% gain in the last month, despite several Wall Street analysts downgrading the price target of the stock – and expressing their concerns over the influence of retail investors on the fluctuating stock price.

Wolfpack Research was one of the latest Wall Street firms to downgrade the scanning technology company, stating that the optimism over a supposed $1 billion price tag for the firm is ‘ridiculous’. On Monday, White Diamond Research also argued that MicroVision’s scanning technology is ‘worth very little’.

MicroVision CEO Sumit Sharma fired back on Tuesday through an interview posted on a website dedicated to mergers and acquisitions news. Sharma insisted that the company is currently weighing several options of a possible buyout, including offers from companies in the automotive and augmented reality spaces. Responding to the interview, MicroVision shot to the moon – just another indication of how volatile this stock can be.

MVIS Stock Forecast



MicroVision’s share price is inching towards its 52-week high of $3.45 per share. With the company set to announce its quarterly earnings on August 5th, Sharma’s timing with the interview could not be better. Investors will want to tread carefully with MicroVision’s stock as numerous downgrades from multiple Wall Street analysts is never a promising outlook. The long-rumoured Microsoft buyout seems to have been put to rest with Sharma only mentioning interest from automotive and augmented reality companies. While the news of a potential buyout could make it into their earnings call, Sharma’s comments appear to be more in the vein of posturing and saving face, than a legitimate reason to get excited.